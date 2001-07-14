DigitalBridge Promotes Ben Jenkins to President

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge”) today announced that Ben Jenkins, Chief Investment Officer at DigitalBridge Investment Management, has been promoted to the role of President and Chief Investment Officer of DigitalBridge.

“Ben has been instrumental to our growth and success since the founding of DigitalBridge,” said Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge. “As we complete our transformation and focus 100% on digital, we will increasingly benefit from Ben’s decades of expertise, proven track record of success and extensive knowledge of our company and capabilities. On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are delighted to see him take on this additional role as we continue to execute on our growth objectives in 2022 and beyond.”

About Ben Jenkins

Ben Jenkins has served as Chief Investment Officer at DigitalBridge Investment Management since 2019. Mr. Jenkins is also the Co-Founder of Digital Bridge Holdings and the former Chairman of Global Tower Partners. Prior to forming Digital Bridge Holdings, Mr. Jenkins was a Senior Managing Director and head of the Hong Kong office for The Blackstone Group. During his 12 years at Blackstone, Mr. Jenkins led over a dozen private equity investments (including Global Tower Partners) across a range of industries and geographies, including telecommunications deals in developed and emerging markets.

Prior to joining Blackstone, Mr. Jenkins was an associate at Saunders, Karp and Megrue and a financial analyst at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Jenkins received a Bachelor of Arts with honors from Stanford University and an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $45 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

