Selina Celebrates 11 New Openings and Signings Globally in First Quarter

Selina, the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality brand targeting Millennial and Gen Z travelers, announced today that it celebrated the signing of six new locations in Morocco, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Israel as well as the opening of five new destinations in Israel, Australia and Brazil during the first quarter of 2022. These new properties advance the Company’s mission to redefine the future of travel by creating destination experiences that strongly resonate with consumers.

Collectively, these new signings and opened locations add to Selina’s expanding global network of hotels for remote workers and digital nomads, and mark the brand's arrival into Morocco, where it expects to open two locations in the second quarter. With these additions, Selina expands its portfolio to 150 open or secured properties across 25 countries and six continents. As of the first quarter, Selina marked an important milestone, with 100 open locations worldwide.

Selina leverages its proprietary technology to identify and renovate underperforming hotels in partnership with local real estate owners, who cover 90% of conversion costs, and artisans, who embed a local cultural influence, to create destinations that combine the comfort and style of a boutique hotel with coworking facilities and local social experiences, generally driving significant increases in revenue compared to a property’s prior operations. The vibrant, unique, and authentic atmospheres that Selina destinations cultivate allow travelers to build meaningful connections, and 66% of guests, on average, report meeting a new friend during their stay.

In the first quarter, Selina’s portfolio generated impressive performance that exceeded management’s expectations, with year-over-year same-store occupancy growing by 70% to 55%. Annualized same-store revenue per bed space increased by over 100% to approximately $7,800 on average during Q1 2022.

Rafael Museri, Selina’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We had a very busy and highly productive first quarter, building on the momentum of our strong 2021. During the quarter we advanced multiple important initiatives that are fueling growth and driving brand engagement. Our goal is to not only deliver strong financial performance, but generate meaningful and sustainable value by developing environments, experiences and outcomes that inspire brand ambassadors, friendships, stronger communities and a better world. The success we continue to enjoy on these fronts is a direct result of the time and effort we put into understanding our customers, team members, and real-estate partners. We are building an enterprise that is entirely unique and look forward to capitalizing on the many opportunities we see ahead.”

The five newly-opened properties include:

Selina Tel Aviv Beach, Israel (266 beds): Escape to golden sands, turquoise waters and a vibrant atmosphere at Selina Tel Aviv Beach. Located near the dazzling Mediterranean coastline, embrace the art, culture and unique heritage surrounding the hotel. Just footsteps from the promenade and beach, guests can join the hordes of runners working up a sweat, sunbathe or tackle waves while kitesurfing and windsurfing. Discover the city's origins in Old Jaffa, just a 14-minute walk from the hotel, or explore the hipster Florentine neighborhood. With a myriad of world-renowned restaurants and bars, Rothschild Boulevard is a short walk away, and the starting point to an unforgettable night out. Along with beautifully designed rooms, other on-site features include a rooftop bar and restaurant, a cafe, a wellness area, a coworking space, a shared kitchen, a grab-n-go market and a retail shop.

Mantur Parod by Selina, Israel (108 beds): Located on a kibbutz in the heart of Galilee's rolling hills, experience the magic of Selina Parod. Surrounded by sweeping vistas of Northern Israel and natural lemon, olive and oak trees, this is the perfect destination for those who seek to reconnect with nature. Discover the best hiking trails, including the trek from Mount Meron to the Biriya Forest, watch the production of olive oil at the Kibbutz Parod Visitor Center or take a 22-minute drive and learn about the area's biblical history and antiquities at the ancient Kfar Baram synagogue. On-site features at the hotel include a retreat and wellness center, a restaurant serving up local produce, a coffee shop, fast WiFi and comfortable outdoor seating areas where guests can listen to live music under the stars.

Selina Kinneret, Israel (294 beds): Sitting on the spectacular shores of the Sea of Galilee, guests can surround themselves with music, wellness and history at Selina Kinneret. Relax and unwind in magnificent nature with panoramic views of the lake and listen to the peaceful sounds of fresh water, or indulge in rejuvenating treatments at the Tiberias Hot Springs, just a 15-minute drive away. For guests who want to explore the area's poignant religious history, the holy sites of Christianity are just a 10-minute drive from Selina. In addition to the custom-designed accommodations, other on-site features include a swimming pool, a wellness area, a restaurant and bar, a beachfront, a music studio, an activity center, complimentary WiFi, a coworking space and a movie room.

Selina St Kilda Melbourne, Australia (157 beds): Located in the heart of St Kilda, this location sits in prime position on Melbourne's stylish seaside retreat. Just footsteps from an eclectic dining scene and boho boutiques, guests can walk around the waterfront or head to the beach and experience the constant buzz of activity. Explore the great outdoors at the nearby Royal Botanic Gardens or Albert Park, watch the swans and rowers glide across the lake, or browse hand-crafted treasures at St Kilda's famous Sunday markets. Guests can also enjoy the thrills of Luna Park, a heritage-listed theme park and a must-visit local icon, or visit the adorable penguins at the end of St Kilda Pier. Along with a range of beautifully-designed accommodation, other hotel features include a HOWM restaurant, a rooftop bar, a wellness deck, a cinema room, a common kitchen, complimentary WiFi, and a coworking space.

Selina Buzios, Brazil (417 beds): Surrounded by pristine beaches, tropical rolling hills and charming buildings, Selina Buzios is a gateway to experiencing the best of this coastal paradise. Guests can spend their days surfing at Geriba beach, snorkeling through vibrant marine life and turquoise bays or diving at João Fernandes Beach. To get a break from the beach, guests can take a stroll down the European-inspired Rua das Pedra – just minutes away – which is lined with designer shops, quaint cafes and trendy nightclubs. Complementing the well-appointed rooms, on-site features include a swimming pool and bar, a restaurant, wellness activities, a peaceful garden area, a vintage-inspired auditorium, a coworking space, a retail store and a grab-n-go shop.

About Selina

Selina is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of Millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Founded in 2014, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina's portfolio includes 150 open or secured properties across 25 countries across six continents. On December 2, 2021, Selina entered into a business combination agreement with BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BOAS) (“BOA”) that will result in Selina becoming a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “SLNA,” subject to the satisfaction of standard closing conditions. For further information on Selina, visit www.selina.com or check out @selina on Instagram or Facebook.

About BOA Acquisition Corp.

BOA Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While BOA may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on businesses that provide technological solutions and innovation to the broader real estate industry.

