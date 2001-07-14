Regions Bank Wins Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award

Regions+Bank on Thursday announced the company has received the 2022 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA). This award recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world. 2022 marks the eighth year Regions has won this honor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005152/en/

Regions Bank headquarters (center tower) in Birmingham, Alabama. The company has again earned the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, an honor recognizing the most engaged workplace cultures in the world. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Being named a Gallup Exceptional Workplace affirms Regions’ commitment to making associate engagement a priority,” said Regions Financial Corp. President and CEO John Turner. “This award speaks to the strength of our culture and is an example of how every one of us contributes to making Regions an exceptional place to work and an employer of choice.”

Gallup research includes studies of millions of employees across all industries and consistently shows the best workplaces share an intentional focus on engagement and their culture. As a winner, Regions differentiates itself by investing in employees and putting people development at the center of its business strategy.

This award is particularly meaningful after another year of unpredictability in the workplace, during which Gallup found that Regions continued to engage and develop its associates amid the disruption brought about by the pandemic.

“Gallup’s 2022 GEWA winners have steered their organizations through another unprecedented and challenging year,” said Jim Harter, Gallup’s chief scientist of workplace management and wellbeing. “They didn’t slow down or hit ‘pause’ during times of uncertainty. They stayed true to their organizational values. Gallup commends all of the 2022 GEWA winners for their resiliency, determination and commitment to making their people a priority.”

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation ( NYSE:RF, Financial), with $163 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

