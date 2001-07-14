Office Properties Income Trust First Quarter 2022 Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, April 29th

Office+Properties+Income+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+OPI%29 today announced that it will issue a press release containing its first quarter 2022 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Thursday, April 28, 2022. On Friday, April 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Operating Officer Christopher+Bilotto and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Matthew+Brown will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 328-1172. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5418. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 5390161.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.opireit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing office properties primarily to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics. As of December 31, 2021, approximately 62% of OPI’s revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased more than 170 properties as of December 31, 2021, with over 23 million square feet located in 33 states and Washington, D.C. In 2021, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the fourth consecutive year, and a Green Lease Leader. OPI is managed by The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company. OPI is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit www.opireit.com.

