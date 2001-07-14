The Alkaline Water Company Continues to Expand Alkaline88® in Military Stores

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, announced today that it has added the Alkaline88® 1-gallon to 80 Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) stores. Additionally, the 1-gallon recently became a permanent item in 170 Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) commissaries.

“We’re proud to now offer the country’s number-one-selling valued-added bulk water, the Alkaline88® 1-gallon,to active and retired military personnel and honorably discharged veterans throughout the country,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of the Alkaline Water Company. “NEXCOM stores and DeCA commissaries are high-volume retailers serving millions of military shoppers. This opportunity came through the hard work of our sales team and our brokers. This is a tribute to the quality of our brand which already reaches millions of consumers through 80,000 retail outlets nationwide. Now millions of military personnel will be able to enjoy the Deliciously Smooth™ taste and Elite Hydration™ of Alkaline88 on bases across the country.

“Military exchanges and commissaries are an important retail channel, and we expect more opportunities to provide the Smooth Hydration™ of Alkaline88® to our servicemen and women through additional branches in the near future.”

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for Alkaline88®.

To purchase The Alkaline Water Company’s products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

About NEXCOM

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is one of 11 commands under Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP). NEXCOM oversees seven business lines that include Navy Exchange (NEX) stores, Navy Lodges, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. NEXCOM's mission is to provide authorized customers quality goods and services at a savings and to support Navy quality of life programs for active duty military, retirees, reservists, veterans, DoD civilians and families. Since 1946, NEXCOM has given over $3.7 billion to support Navy MWR. Shop online at myNavyExchange.com.

About DeCA

The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, that millions of military personnel will be able to enjoy the Deliciously Smooth™ taste and Elite Hydration™ of Alkaline88 on bases across the country; and that the Company expects more opportunities to provide the Smooth Hydration™ of Alkaline88® to servicemen and women through additional branches in the near future.

