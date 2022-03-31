Flex Wins Multiple Manufacturing Leadership Awards for Fourth Year in a Row

PR Newswire

Company honored for the digital transformation of a smart factory, avatar-based line stop assistant and an ambitious sustainability strategy spanning the value chain

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that the company is a multiple Manufacturing Leadership Awards winner for the fourth year in a row. Flex was recognized for outstanding leadership and achievements in Enterprise Integration and Technology, Operational Excellence, and Sustainability and Circular Economy categories. The annual awards are sponsored by the National Association of Manufacturers.

In the Enterprise Integration and Technology category, Flex was honored for the advanced manufacturing practices in its Suhong, China facility, based on smart factory technologies, facilitating the production of complex semiconductor test equipment. As a result of its multi-year digital transformation, Flex successfully automated the highly complex process for their customer, delivering real-time analytics and control through an end-to-end IoT ecosystem.

In the Operational Excellence category, Flex was recognized for an avatar-based line stop assistant, LISA, at its factory in Althofen, Austria. The facility reduced changeover time by 10%, line clearance time by 85% and quality related downtime by 56%. The implementation of LISA, the industry's first of its kind, eliminated tedious and repetitive work for more than 900 product changeovers per month, allowing employees to focus on higher value-add work.

In the Sustainability and Circular Economy category, Flex was honored for its 2030 sustainability strategy and goals, the company's most ambitious yet, and acceptance into the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Admission required quantifying all Scope 3 emissions – encompassing thousands of different products – and committing to work with suppliers and customers to help further mitigate carbon emissions across the value chain. Flex was also the first in its industry to have SBTi-recognized Scope 1, 2 and 3 targets.

"It's extraordinary to see our team members' accomplishments celebrated as they strive to lead the manufacturing industry into the future, using sustainable, advanced manufacturing technologies and approaches that improve the workplace and the world," said Hooi Tan, president of operations and components at Flex. "We are proud of our talented people and that the innovative work they do, every day, has been recognized by the National Association of Manufacturers."

