CUMULUS MEDIA'S Westwood One Presents Full-Court NCAA® Men's and Women's Final Four® Broadcast Coverage and Exclusive Programming Content

NCAA® Men’s Final Four® also to be Broadcast in Spanish, Presented by Werner Ladder



Westwood One’s Final Four® Coverage Connects College Hoops Fans and Consumers across Multiple Platforms – 500+ Radio Stations, SiriusXM, NCAA March Madness Live™, and on TuneIn Premium; plus via Free Online Streaming at WestwoodOneSports.com, The Varsity Network App, and on Alexa-Enabled Devices

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUMULUS MEDIA’s Westwood One ( CMLS), the largest radio network in the U.S., and the exclusive national audio partner of the NCAA, will present comprehensive coverage of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four in New Orleans. Westwood One’s broadcast on Saturday, April 2 will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET with The Final Four Show. Coverage of the first national semifinal between Villanova Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks will start at 4:30 p.m. ET, live from Caesars Superdome, followed by the second national semifinal, featuring basketball’s most legendary rivalry, as the North Carolina Tarheels take on Duke Blue Devils. On Monday, April 4, coverage will commence at 6:30 p.m. ET with the pregame show, Championship Monday, followed by the NCAA Men’s Championship Game broadcast at 7:30 p.m. ET. Westwood One will also broadcast all three games in Spanish.

In addition, Westwood One will provide complete play-by-play coverage of the NCAA Women’s Final Four and Championship Game from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Women’s semifinals will be broadcast on Friday, April 1, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET as South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Louisville Cardinals. Immediately following, the Connecticut Huskies will battle the Stanford Cardinals. Coverage of the Women’s National Championship Game will commence on Sunday, April 3 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Westwood One has broadcast the Women’s Final Four every year since 1998.

All-Star Broadcast Teams

Men’s Final Four (English)

The trio of Kevin Kugler, PJ Carlesimo, and Clark Kellogg will announce all the action for the Men’s Final Four and the National Championship in English. Kellogg will once again do double-duty in New Orleans, also serving as pregame, halftime and postgame analyst for CBS Sports and Turner Sports’ television coverage. This is Kugler’s 14th Final Four for the network. Andy Katz joins the crew this year as courtside reporter and three-time NCAA Player of the Year and Hall of Famer Bill Walton will provide pregame, halftime, and postgame analysis. Jason Horowitz and Doug Gottlieb will host Westwood One’s coverage of The Final Four and National Championship.

Spanish Language Coverage

For the fifth straight tournament, the Spanish-language broadcast will be called by Rafael Hernández Brito (play-by-play). Former All-American Greivis Vásquez will provide analysis for the fourth time, and Carlos Morales will serve as the pregame/halftime host. The Final Four Spanish broadcast is presented by Werner Ladder, the official ladder of the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships.

Women’s Final Four (English)

The Westwood One broadcast crew for the Women’s Final Four will include Ryan Radtke on play-by-play and Debbie Antonelli as lead color analyst, her 19th time in that role and 26th year overall with the network. Krista Blunk will serve as courtside reporter. Lance Medow will host the pregame, halftime, and postgame shows.

Where to Listen

Westwood One’s Final Four coverage can be heard on terrestrial radio stations nationwide and via SiriusXM. All three games will also be streamed online for free on westwoodonesports.com. Additionally, the broadcasts will be available for free via the NCAA March Madness Live app or The Varsity Network app. Fans can also access live audio via Alexa-enabled devices by saying, “Alexa, open Westwood One Sports”. TuneIn.com premium subscribers can also hear all the action live.

For a complete schedule of games, announcer bios, exclusive audio content, and a list of radio stations airing Westwood One’s broadcast of the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Championship, log on to westwoodonesports.com.

NCAA, Final Four, and March Madness are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

