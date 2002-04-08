WISeKey’s WISe.ART NFT Marketplace Launches the First Ever Flamenco NFT with World Renowned Flamenco Dancer David Morales

For more information, please visit https://platform.wise.art/?post_type=product&s=David+Morales

WISe.Art platform includes a fully-fledged marketplace with its own digital currency, the ability to include curators and multipliers, white-labeling options and custom-made NFT design

Geneva, New York, Miami, Madrid, La Línea –March 31, 2022 – WISeKey International Holding, a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced a world first NFT of flamenco music and dancing from world renowned flamenco dancer David Morales. The NFT is showcased at WISe.ART NFT Marketplace, a platform that has receiving a continuously increasing number of different type of artwork to populate the Metaverse.

David Morales is a Flamenco dancer and choreographer (La Línea de la Concepción, 1971). He began dancing at the young age of 3 and at only 6 years old he participated for the first time in a Flamenco Festival on the same program as Camarón de la Isla and Fosforito. Since then, he has built a path that has allowed him to tour 4 continents and more than 25 countries, performing in prestigious theaters such as the Carnegie Hall, where his show was sold out and he received a standing ovation that lasted more than 5 minutes.

With 10 large-format musicals to his name, he likes to define himself as a disruptive artist, who conquers new stages for flamenco: he also was the first artist of this genre to perform at the mythical The Cavern (Liverpool).

Throughout his career of more than 40-years, he has incorporated visual experiments and videos into his musical shows. He has also produced documentaries, a podcast and created a cross-media flamenco musical. In his digital art collections, he seeks to express his point of view about flamenco.

Morales has received multiple important awards and recognitions in Spain and Latin America, and continues to produce shows and tour internationally with his company.

WISe.ART provides both a secure marketplace and platform where NFT buyers and sellers can easily connect their crypto wallets to instantly purchase or list their NFTs for sale. WISeKey has added the support of Polygon and CasperLabs blockchains, drastically reducing and even eliminating gas fees for creators, buyers and sellers on the WISe.ART marketplace. WISe.ART is working on cross-blockchain support, enabling a truly open data economy with the support of Ethereum, Polygon and CasperLabs and gradually add new chains so to ensure interoperability and scalability as part of WISeKey’s overall strategy to act as a leading platform of the Web3.0 revolution.

Responding to the needs of buyers and sellers of high-value goods, the WISe.Art platform is developing into a fully-fledged marketplace with its own digital currency, the ability to include curators and multipliers, white-labeling options and custom-made NFT design.

The NFT design of the WISe.Art platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, an irreversible link to a physical object is set up, in addition to proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams, if relevant.

NFTs and the WISe.Art platform are secured by WISeKey’s own security technology enabling the protection of physical objects as well as digital assets in a safe end-to-end process. Smart contracts and physical contracts can be included in the NFTs to describe the usage rights of the NFT buyer, including monetization of their collection. It also allows the original creator to potentially participate in future royalties. This option opens new funding opportunities for artists with large collections, as well as better appreciation for their work.

WISeID is a trusted identity service that enables access to the web and mobile applications with strong authentication techniques. WISeID supports online KYC onboarding, OTP and digital certificate login, and an innovative “hands-free” secure login based on QR-Codes which users can read using WISeID suite of mobile applications without even having to type any passwords.

Additional security services include digital signature services for documents. WISeID implements standards such as OpenID Connect and OAUTH2, that can be easily integrated by customers to enhance the security of their cloud applications. WISeID can also be combined with Microsoft Active Directory, facilitating integration with corporate applications.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

