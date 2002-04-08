Chart Industries Recognized as Manufacturing Leadership Awards 2022 Winner

ATLANTA, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (: GTLS), a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy industries, has been recognized as a winner in the 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Awards for its outstanding achievements covering three separate projects.



Our Tulsa Flex and Teddy Trailer projects both won awards in the Operational Excellence category while Chart China’s ISO Capability Expansion project won an award in the Engineering and Production Technology category. In all cases, the winning projects have enabled Chart to improve productivity, increase capacity and expand our overall capabilities to accommodate rapidly rising demand for our products and services.

Chart’s Tulsa, Oklahoma Flex Manufacturing project has enhanced our ability to produce identical equipment in multiple locations while at the same time efficiently adding capacity in a strong skilled labor and logistics location. Similarly, Chart’s Teddy Trailer project in Theodore, Alabama has dramatically increased productive capacity of liquid hydrogen trailers while also improving production efficiencies.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Our unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. We are committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for our company as well as our customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, we maintain accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

The Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing through digital transformation. Winning projects and individual manufacturing leaders have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories, and are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes. The highest-scoring High Achiever in each project category, 2022 Manufacturers of the Year, and 2022 Manufacturing Leader of the Year will be unveiled at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala on June 29, 2022.

Founded in 2008 and now a division of the National Association of Manufacturers, the Manufacturing Leadership Council’s mission is to help manufacturing companies transition to the digital model of manufacturing by focusing on the technological, organizational, and leadership dimensions of change. With more than 3,300 senior-level members from many of the world’s leading manufacturing companies, the MLC focuses on the intersection of advanced digital technologies, growth and improvement opportunities in operations, and changes to leadership and organizational structures as manufacturing enterprises pursue their journey to Manufacturing 4.0.

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs more than 12 million men and women, contributes $2.25 trillion to the U.S. economy annually, has the largest economic impact of any major sector and accounts for more than three-quarters of all private-sector research and development in the nation. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States.

The NAM’s world-class staff of policy experts provide unmatched access and information on the key issues affecting your business and bottom line. We are on the front lines of a wide range of policy battles, from immigration reform and labor relations, to energy and the environment, to trade policy and taxes. At every turn, we are working on behalf of manufacturers in America to advance policies that help manufacturers do what they do best: create economic strength and jobs. www.nam.org

