Potbelly Introduces the Cubano for a Limited Time Beginning April 4

Potbelly Puts Its Toasty Twist on the Classic Cuban

CHICAGO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cubano is coming on April 4 – Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) ("Potbelly" or the "Company") is bringing back this craveable fan favorite that became an instant hit with the brand's loyal following.

The Cubano features hearty portions of hand-pulled roasted pork and smoked ham topped with Swiss cheese, brown deli mustard and sliced pickle, served Potbelly style, always oven toasted at 500 degrees. The sandwich is available now so get it before it's gone.

"The first of several specialty sandwiches to be featured throughout 2022, our Cubano gives customers yet another option to explore across our already craveable sandwich lineup," said David Daniels, CMO of Potbelly. "At Potbelly, we pride ourselves on our commitment to the highest quality, freshly prepared, oven toasted sandwiches. We are excited to bring the Cubano and other enticing sandwiches and treats to our fans this year."

The Cubano will be available in all shops across the country while supplies last. It can be purchased in shop, online at potbelly.com/order, through all delivery service providers and on the Potbelly mobile app, which is available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. To sign up for the Potbelly Perks reward program, visit www.potbelly.com/perks.

For more information on Potbelly, visit www.potbelly.com .

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers' smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country, with more than 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com .

