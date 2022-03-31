Jericho Energy Ventures: H2U Technologies Announces Joint Development Agreement with Leading Supplier of Catalyst Coated Membranes for Green Hydrogen Production

H2U Partner De Nora Confirms Success of H2U's New Non-platinum Group Metal (PGM) Catalyst for Low-Cost Green Hydrogen Production via Water Electrolysis

NEWTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Jericho Energy Ventures ( TSXV:JEV, Financial)(OTC PINK:JROOF)(Frankfurt:JLM0) ("Jericho" or "JEV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, H2U Technologies, has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Industrie De Nora S.p.A. (De Nora) to examine the viability of newly identified non-platinum group metal (PGM) catalysts for green hydrogen production.

Through their partnership, De Nora will help bring H2U's innovative, earth-abundant catalysts to the electrolyzer market. These new catalysts will fill a critical gap in the development of low-cost green hydrogen, decreasing a significant cost barrier to growing the hydrogen value chain and promoting the energy transition.

De Nora is a world leader in developing and manufacturing electrodes for almost every industrial electrolysis application and is serving the largest OEMs of water electrolysis equipment and plants globally.

Ryan Breen, Jericho's Head of Corporate Strategy, stated, "We are proud to hold a strategic investment and board position in H2U. Their technology has the potential to revolutionize affordable green hydrogen production globally and Jericho and its stakeholders should be excited by its enormous possibilities."

The complete H2U - De Nora Joint Development Agreement news release can be accessed at: https://www.h2utechnologies.com/news

About H2U Technologies, Inc.

H2U Technologies is a developer of new catalysts used for the electrolysis of water into hydrogen and oxygen. The company also develops a grid-scale PEM electrolyzer, the Gramme 50. The technology underpinning H2U Technologies' products is based on 10 years of research and development funded by the U.S. Department of Energy through Caltech's Joint Center for Artificial Photosynthesis (JCAP). For more information, visit h2utechnologies.com.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is focused on advancing the low-carbon energy transition with investments in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture and new energy systems. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, delivers breakthrough, patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the $30 Billion Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry. We also hold strategic investments and board positions in H2U Technologies (a breakthrough electrocatalyst and low-cost electrolyzer platform) and Supercritical Solutions (developing the world's first, high pressure, ultra-efficient electrolyzer).

