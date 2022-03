Keysight Technologies Announces the Keysight Innovation Challenge 2022

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the Keysight+Innovation+Challenge+2022, which challenges graduate and undergraduate students around the world to create and secure an Internet of Things (IoT) device(s) that helps the world reach the United+Nations%26rsquo%3B+goal+of+carbon+neutrality+by+2050.

According to the United Nations, the world must reach carbon neutrality by 2050. The planet has already warmed 1.1 degree Celsius since the 19th century. When that number exceeds 1.5 degrees, there may be irreversible consequences, as reported by the UN. Keysight is inviting students to compete in this contest by creating and securing devices powered by IoT that address carbon neutrality monitoring in corporate or community environment. Individuals and teams will compete to win up to $30,000 (USD) in cash, $10,000 (USD) worth of Keysight equipment for their school, and informational interviews for potential internships and job opportunities.

This year, Keysight is helping to inspire the next generation of female engineers by asking students to form teams of up to six members, with equal or more female students compared to male students on each team, and with a female team lead. Keysight encourages greater female representation in STEM careers around the world and that begins with inspiring today’s students. Although young girls and boys see themselves alike and score+on+par+in+STEM-related+subjects throughout high school, women go on to populate only 21%25+of+engineering+majors+in+college and make up only 28%25+of+the+STEM+workforce.

“At Keysight, we understand that women are the key to engineering the future,” said Renee Morad, Keysight Education Solutions Lead and head of the Innovation Challenge program. “We are thrilled to encourage female students to use this opportunity to showcase their talents. It is just one of the many ways Keysight is inspiring a strong and sustainable pool of global leaders who will continue to push technology to new heights and bring positive change in the world with rich and diverse perspectives.”

The Keysight Innovation Challenge is open for registration and entries will be accepted between April 4, 2022 and June 6, 2022. The top five entries will be announced in June, with the associated teams each receiving a $2,500 (USD) stipend to develop their innovations. The five teams will then go on to compete with their innovations at a final event in September 2022, during which the top three winning teams will be unveiled.

“The fact that women are disproportionately impacted by the negative effects of climate change since they represent a larger portion of those living in poverty around the world brings this contest full circle for me,” said Ee Huei Sin, senior vice president and president of the Electronic Industrial Solutions Group at Keysight Technologies. “With the Keysight Innovation Challenge 2022, we’re shining a spotlight on female engineering students, alongside their male peers, and offer them the opportunity to share their big ideas with the world. These students will innovate to directly improve the lives of women—and the lives of everyone—while helping to rebalance our planet with improved sustainability measures and gender equality.”

For more information on the Keysight Innovation Challenge, visit www.keysightinnovationchallenge.com. You can also learn more about past Keysight Innovation Challenges by watching this highlight+reel+from+2019.

