Novamind Partner to Acquire Specialized Ibogaine Group in Brazil

Bienstar Plans To Build LATAM's First Network of Integrative Mental Health Clinics

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to report that its strategic partner, Bienstar Wellness Corp. ("Bienstar"), has signed a letter of intent to acquire BRC Saude Mental E Terapias Assistidas Ltda., a leader in specialized ibogaine treatments for substance use disorder based in Sao Paolo, Brazil (the "Ibogaine Group").

In December 2021, Novamind announced a strategic investment and advisory agreement with Bienstar. The partnership draws on Novamind's expertise delivering psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and its successful and replicable model for clinics and clinical research sites in the United States.

The Ibogaine Group is led by Dr. Bruno Rasmussen, Bienstar's Chief Medical Officer, a medical doctor and MAPS-trained therapist with over 27 years of experience. Dr. Rasmussen is a pioneer and one of the leading names in psychedelic medicine in Brazil where ketamine and ibogaine are legal for medical use in psychotherapies. Upon signing a definitive agreement, Bienstar will have access to a broad patient base in Brazil-the largest market in Latin America with 215 million people.

Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director, Novamind, commented: "Bienstar is quickly developing Latin America's first network of mental health clinics specialized in psychedelic medicine. We are pleased to contribute our clinical expertise and renowned therapy protocols to help achieve this vision."

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of integrative mental health clinics and operates a full-service contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

