American Water Launches New, Improved Digital Features to Benefit Customers

American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that over the past few months it has successfully launched several new features that will provide its regulated water and wastewater customers with an improved digital customer experience allowing customers to self-serve if they choose.

These new items are easier to use and more engaging for our customers to utilize and find the information they need faster. Updates include:

MyWater: Expanded self-service options for customers through the company’s online customer portal where users can pay their bill, turn service on/off, apply for customer assistance programs, and stay informed about water-related emergencies. They can also manage their billing preferences by signing up for paperless billing and automatic payments.

Expanded self-service options for customers through the company’s online customer portal where users can pay their bill, turn service on/off, apply for customer assistance programs, and stay informed about water-related emergencies. They can also manage their billing preferences by signing up for paperless billing and automatic payments. Report an Emergency : Customers can now report an outage or urgent water service issue using the “report an emergency” featureonline – either in MyWater or on amwater.com.

: Customers can now report an outage or urgent water service issue using the “report an emergency” featureonline – either in MyWater or on amwater.com. Virtual Assistant : The H2O Care Virtual Assistant can assist customers with basic questions about turning service on/off, billing, and payment assistance. Found on any of the company’s state subsidiary homepages, the assistant provides customers with an additional self-service option. The virtual assistant can understand keywords or phrases and immediately guide customers where needed.

: The H2O Care Virtual Assistant can assist customers with basic questions about turning service on/off, billing, and payment assistance. Found on any of the company’s state subsidiary homepages, the assistant provides customers with an additional self-service option. The virtual assistant can understand keywords or phrases and immediately guide customers where needed. Visual IVR: For customers who prefer to call American Water for assistance, the new automated phone system can help any time of day. With the new automated system customers can start, stop, or transfer service without needing to speak to an agent.

For customers who prefer to call American Water for assistance, the new automated phone system can help any time of day. With the new automated system customers can start, stop, or transfer service without needing to speak to an agent. Enhanced Payment Options: With new payment options, paying a bill will become more convenient. For example, customers with more than one account can now combine invoices into one bill. Customers will also have additional methods to pay their bills and direct links to all customer assistance programs are available on each of the states’ webpages, including budget billing and payment plan options.

“At American Water, our customers are at the center of our business, and we are always focused on continuously improving their experience with us. By providing access to new online features and improving transparency and responsiveness, we are delivering customers the personal service they expect and deserve,” said Deb Degillio, Chief Customer Officer. “We launched these new features in direct response to feedback from our customers, who told us how they want to interact with American Water.”

Customers can still easily access their MyWater accounts through the company’s mobile-friendly website from any location, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition to the new features, customers can continue to make payments, view their water usage history and receive alerts via MyWater.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005683/en/