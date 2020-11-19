DEADLINE ALERT for TLS, ASTR, FENC, AFIB: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Telos Corporation ( TLS)

Class Period: November 19, 2020 – November 12, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 8, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the TSA and CMS contracts, which constituted a majority of the Company's future revenues, were not on track to commence as represented at the end of 2021 and in 2022; (2) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis and sufficient visibility to provide and affirm the Company's 2021 guidance in the face of the uncertainty surrounding the TSA and CMS contracts; (3) COVID-19- and hacking scandal-related headwinds were throwing off the timing for performance of the TSA and CMS contracts and their associated revenues; (4) as a result, the guidance provided by Defendants was not in fact "conservative"; (5) as a result of the delays, Telos would be forced to dramatically reduce its revenue estimates; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Astra Space, Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. ( ASTR)

Class Period: February 2, 2021 – December 29, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Astra cannot launch "anywhere"; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( FENC)

Class Period: May 28, 2021 – November 26, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fennec had not successfully remediated, and overstated its efforts to remediate, issues with the manufacturing facility of its drug product manufacturer for PEDMARK; (2) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the Resubmitted PEDMARK NDA; (3) accordingly, the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Resubmitted PEDMARK NDA were overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Acutus Medical, Inc. ( AFIB)

Class Period: May 13, 2021 – November 11, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been randomly installed at sites with little, if any, consideration given to whether the healthcare providers at the selected locations were likely to adopt, or desire, Acutus's products; (2) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been installed in locations where Acutus did not possess the infrastructure necessary to appropriately educate, train, and support medical service providers on the system's operations; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Acutus was in the process of designing a strategic plan to terminate and relocate approximately 20% of then-existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements; (4) the termination and relocation of approximately 20% of existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements was reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on Acutus Medical's 2021 financial results; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

