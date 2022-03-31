American Films Inc. Releases Investor Deck

BAY HARBOR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / (OTC PINK:AMFL) Today American Films, Inc. released its first quarter 2022 investor deck, including company highlights and strategy. The detailed presentation is included at the end of this press release.

American Films owns, develops, and acquires intellectual property, which it seeks to monetize at higher rates through proprietary technology, litigation, and asset digitization. Its unique proprietary processes and technology include FACTERRA, a web-based evidence gathering program that identifies instances of copyright infringement and allows American Films to pursue intellectual property protection litigation on behalf of copyright owners. American Films supports the creative process and protects intellectual property in the film and music industries. For more information on American Films, please visit https://americanfilms.us/.

Click here for full presentation.

