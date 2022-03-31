Pond Technologies CEO Featured on BNN Bloomberg

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") ( TSXV:POND, Financial) (OTCQB:PNDHF) (FSE:4O0), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of wellness and climate change, is pleased to announce its CEO, Grant Smith was the feature interview on BNN Bloomberg's Commodities show. The segment was titled Using CO2 emissions to grow algae for sustainable products.

The Company is delighted to share a link to the interview here:

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/video/using-co2-emissions-to-grow-algae-for-sustainable-products-pond-technologies-ceo~2412807

Grant Smith, CEO at Pond, said: "We are extremely pleased to have been afforded the opportunity to share the Pond story on BNN Bloomberg. With the news of the impending Canadian carbon tax, we think this will be a significant driver of demand for Pond's technology as companies look to find ways to mitigate their carbon footprint, create sustainable bi-products and generate a return on investment. Our business pipeline shows strong momentum led by our differentiated carbon capture and algae growth platform. We are actively working towards continued commercialization of the technology, including exploring global partnership opportunities."

In addition, Pond Technologies has engaged Native Ads Inc. to execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company. This programmatic digital advertising campaign will run for 12 months at the cost of approximately $300,000, of which roughly $225,000 will be directly allocated to the cost-per-click impression costs of media placements and distribution, and about $75,000 will be allocated for content creation, web development, advertising creative development, search engine optimization, and strategic digital advertising consulting.

About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.:

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond Technologies commercializes its patent-protected algae growing platform by converting carbon dioxide (CO2) into algal-based commercial products. Its algae growing platform converts the CO2 found in the untreated stack gas of industrial emitters into animal feeds, human feeds, nutraceuticals, and natural fertilizers. The model's key is its vertical integration from the initial carbon capture to growing algae into an end sustainable product. Through more than ten years of R&D, Pond has developed a robust disruptive technology platform based on artificial intelligence, proprietary LED lights, and patented CO 2 -Management. Pond has begun licensing its technology to third parties for ongoing license fees and royalties. Pond has also recently added a Biotech division focused on the growth of unique micro-algae strains used as a reproductive medium to express human antibodies and proteins.

