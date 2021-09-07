MasterBeat Corporation's SBQ Holdings, LLC to Incorporate 3D Printing Technology into Real Estate Operations to Address Large Demand for the 7 Million Affordable Homes Needed in the U.S.

BUFORD, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, is pleased to announce that it will be incorporating 3D Printing Technology into its Real Estate operations to help address the massive demand for affordable housing here in the United States. It is estimated that 7 million affordable homes are currently needed in the U.S.

The Company has been in discussions with a leading 3D printing construction company, Apis Cor, (www.apis-cor.com) since 2019 to acquire 3-D printers and/or partner with them to address the ever-rising demand for affordable housing. The Company plans to build these homes, many in partnership with local municipalities, to provide major cities with a fast, cost-efficient way to provide low-income housing and address the homelessness that plagues many major cities.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates a 6.8-million-unit shortfall of affordable, low-income rental units in the U.S. At the industry's current construction pace of low-income housing, approximately 110,000 units per year are being completed. At this rate of production, supply will never meet demand. Apis-Cor's 3D printed technology helps address specific concerns and needs in the housing industry by conserving trees/forests, cutting labor cost and reducing construction timelines by 60 to 70%. 3D Printing can build a home in weeks instead of months and its concrete based, ecofriendly, and cost efficient. One printer working an 8-hour day (very conservative) can print 50 homes per year, and the homes are inexpensive to build. New technology for the housing industry is needed now, and 3-D printing is one of the best solutions.

The Biden administration offers significant resources for housing in the 2022 Budget Resolution. Most of this is focused on increasing supply by making more funds available to support the construction and preservation of affordable housing units, both multifamily and single-family homes. The Company plans to put these federal resources to work through state and municipal partnerships.

"The United States is facing an affordable housing crisis. Almost 7 million affordable / low-income homes are needed right now, and only 110,000 units are being built annually. Demand is far outpacing supply which provides an opportunity to utilize new technology to not only supply affordable housing, but also assist millions of hardworking people get a roof over their head," stated, Josh Tannariello, CEO of Masterbeat Corp. "It's affecting Americans across the income spectrum. The National Low Income Housing Coalition found in 2018 that a renter working 40 hours a week and earning minimum wage cannot afford a typical two-bedroom apartment without what they call being cost burdened, which is defined as spending greater than 30 % of their income."

Harvard researchers found that in 2016, nearly half of renters were cost-burdened (defined as spending 30 percent or more of their income on rent). Even some high-income earners in expensive coastal cities struggle with rent. Nearly two-thirds of renters nationwide say they can't afford to buy a home and saving for that down payment isn't going to get easier anytime soon: Home prices are rising at twice the rate of wage growth.

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

About Apis Cor

Apis Cor is an industry leading provider of construction 3D printing technology,and affordable housing developments. It is focusing on gaining interest from residential home builders and contractors in southern states, including Florida, Texas, Alabama and Georgia, where concrete block construction is widely used.

