CRN® Honors Sangoma With 5-Star Rating in 2022 Partner Program Guide

MARKHAM, Ontario, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions for companies of all sizes, is being celebrated by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide.

CRN's annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.

The Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

Sangoma's Partner Program has received a 5-Star rating from CRN for 8 consecutive years, and is recognized as one of the leading partner programs in the channel. It offers a flexible model for Partners to customize to their unique value proposition and seller type, including resellers, agents, and wholesalers. Sangoma further supports partners with concierge service from an expert team of tech support specialists, sales engineers, and sales representatives to help them close more deals. Sangoma Partners also enjoy the benefits of selling the industry's only complete, end-to-end UCaaS portfolio, enabling them to be a trusted technology partner to their customers.

"Our goal is to provide the best solutions, services, and support for our Partners and their customers with the industry's most complete and fully integrated suite of products," said Bill Wignall, CEO and President of Sangoma. "We prioritize the Partner and Customer experience, first and foremost, which is reflected in the design and performance of our solutions. We are proud to be recognized for another year for our 5-Star Partner Program, and look forward to continuing to support our valued Partner base."

"CRN's Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization's partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business."

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

About Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma's cloud-based Services include Unified Communication (UCaaS) business communications, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Video Meetings as a Service (MaaS), Collaboration as a Service (Collab aaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Trunking as a Service (TaaS), Fax as a Service (FaaS), Device as a Service (DaaS), Access Control as a Service (ACaaS), Security as a Service, SD-WAN Management Services, and Network Access as a Service. In addition, Sangoma offers a full line of communications Products, including premise-based UC systems, a full line of desk phones and headsets, and a complete connectivity suite (gateways/SBCs/telephony cards). Sangoma's products and services are used in leading UC, PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks, office productivity, and data communication applications worldwide. Sangoma is also the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the world's two most widely used open-source communication software projects.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: STC) and Nasdaq (Nasdaq: SANG). Additional information on Sangoma can be found at: www.sangoma.com.

