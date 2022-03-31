Camino to Commence Drill Pad Construction at New High-Grade Copper Drill Targets at Los Chapitos, Peru

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Camino Corp. (TSX-V:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to commence road building and pad preparation at its drill targets next week at its Los Chapitos copper project in Peru. The Company has now received authorizations from the General Directorate of Mining (DGM) of the Ministry of Energy and Mines, which authorizes the company to start activities. Camino expects to commence drilling in May 2022.

Highlights

Start of Activities permit received to commence earthworks at Los Chapitos.

Lourdes Target-manto grades up to 4.16% Cu and 26.9 ppm Ag in channel samples.

Condori Target-breccia grades up to 3.94% Cu and 24 ppm Ag in artisanal mining samples.

"Our drilling will test new areas to the north along the 8 km mineralized copper trend characterized by historical high-grade copper and silver artisanal mining activities," said Jay Chmelauskas, CEO of Camino. "We see district-scale property potential at Los Chapitos with many copper outcrops and bulk tonnage manto-style showings in the newly permitted areas. Our drill targeting, which is based on geophysics, field work, and geochemical analysis, is designed to step out several kilometres from previous drilling to find new zones of copper mineralization."

The new drill targets at Lourdes and Condori show green copper oxides filling the breccia matrix as well as joints and faults visible at surface. The copper oxidized breccia matrix is common in the previously drilled Adriana discovery (see news release dated April 18, 2017). Along with the main copper mineralization which trends Northwest we are targeting structures that trend North-South and North-East that could provide additional conduits for mineralization. The Lourdes-Condori Zone extends over 1.5 km and begins to outcrop at Lourdes 1.4 km Northwest from the northern sector of the previously drilled Adriana copper zone (see Figure 1).

The Lourdes target mineralization grades of up to 4.16% Cu and 26.9 ppm Ag were found in channel sampling intervals of 1.3 to 2 metres. The manto mineralization in Lourdes is coincident with regional stratigraphy of the Chocolate Formation and very well defined in the Lourdes zone. The Condori target is structurally controlled like a feeder type breccia filled by malachite, chrysocolla with rock sample grades up to 3.94% Cu and 24ppm Ag that was previously mined by artisanal miners.

Los Chapitos is a 220 sq. km project with multiple-permitted areas along the 8 km mineralized Diva Trend, with 22,888 metres of drilling completed to date.

Figure 1. Lourdes and Condori 2022 drilling targets along an 8.0 km Diva Trend with green copper oxide mineralization, between Lidia and Adriana zones.

About Camino Minerals Corporation

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. The Company is focused on advancing its high-grade Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru towards potential resource delineation and new discoveries. Camino is also advancing its recently acquired Maria Cecilia copper porphyry with a new NI43-101 resource filed in 2021. In addition, the Company has increased its land position at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. The Company seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

Jose Bassan MAusIMM (CP) 227922, MSc. Geologist, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this document. Mr. Bassan has reviewed and verified relevant data supporting the technical disclosure, including sampling and analytical test data.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this release constitute forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking disclosures in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information in the release includes the prospectivity of future exploration work on the Los Chapitos projects and completion and results of the drill program at Los Chapitos. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Such risk factors include, among others, that actual results of the Company's exploration activities will be different than those expected by management, that the Company will be unable to obtain or will experience delays in obtaining any required approvals and the state of equity and commodity markets. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

