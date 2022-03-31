TPII to Feature eCell Solid-State Battery Technology and EEL Genset at POWERGEN International(R)2022

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII) is pleased to announce it will be featuring its innovative energy generation, storage technologies and solar powered golf cart at this year's POWERGEN International® event in Dallas, TX Dallas.

TPII eCell and EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset to feature at POWERGEN International®, May 23 - 25

PowerGen presents a significant opportunity to raise industry awareness of TPII's innovative power generation and storage solutions. The largest network and business hub for electricity generators and solution providers engaged in power generation, the company has secured a booth for the duration of the event where it will exhibit its EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset, its innovative eCell solid-state energy storage technology and its SPREE solar powered golf cart.

"We believe we have the potential to make a big impact at PowerGen," said Murray Goldenberg, Triad Pro Innovators' CEO. "With the world moving towards cleaner energy and decarbonization, our highly-efficient genset and ground-breaking energy storage technology provide crucial tools to all manner of energy-intensive industries," Goldenberg continued.

Triad Pro Innovators eCell: Ultra-rapid charging solid-state energy storage technology

The cornerstone of Triad Pro Innovators' IP, the company's eCell technology is an innovative energy storage technology. Depending on the application, it offers multiple advantages over traditional lead-acid and lithium-based battery technologies, including:

Ultra-rapid charge cycles

30,000+ discharge-recharge cycles

Stable in extreme temperatures

Non-explosive and non-volatile

100% recyclable

Triad Pro Innovators EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset: A highlight eCell application

A highlight application where the company has deployed the technology is in its EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset. Here the eCell's tolerance to extreme conditions has made the EEL Genset the first viable hybrid genset for remote operators in extreme cold climates. Currently, the technology has been successfully deployed in the Northern Alberta tar sands, where it has reliably stood up to extreme subzero conditions with no degradation in performance.

The company has also deployed the technology in its SPREE Solar-Powered Gold Cart, and is currently in the engineering phase of developing an energy storage solution for a large crypto mining operator.

As the company develops the eCell technology it is keen to bring it into new applications, and a long-term focus on the reduction of the use of fossil fuels. In support of this, the company currently has a patent application pending for the energy storage technology used by the eCell.

Event Details

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. will exhibit at POWERGEN International® this May 23 - 25 in Dallas, Texas. The company will be presenting in booth 5109, located near the main entrance.

About POWERGEN International®

POWERGEN is the largest network and business hub for electricity generators and solution providers engaged in power generation. Power producers, utilities, EPCs, consultants, OEMs, and large-scale energy users gather at POWERGEN International® to discover new solutions as large centralized power generation business models evolve into cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. Our year-round platform of digital education, current and breaking industry news, thought leadership articles, quality matched meetings, and industry-leading live events provide a hub for power generation professionals to learn and network.

POWERGEN is the industry standard and resources for electricity professionals to collaborate, connect, and meet with solution providers supporting the clean energy transition through digitalization, decarbonization, and efficiency while continuing to feature unparalleled opportunities in equipment and manufacturing. POWERGEN creates a progressive environment for our core audience looking to evolve while attracting new energy professionals embracing the clean movement towards Destination 2050.

About Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK: TPII):

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. has developed a proprietary device to be utilized in a variety of circumstances to store electricity. The newly developed Triad Pro power supply provides our storage system with tremendous operational flexibility. Using our propriety hardware and software solution, our eCell can be configured to store energy at a rate limited only by the network providing it, and then release that energy in a regulated way based upon the application, which allows for flexibility unknown in current chemical battery-based storage systems. Triad Pro creates and designs renewable energy solutions including Co-Generation and the patent pending eCells that can be used stand alone or modular as energy demands increase.

