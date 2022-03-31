AURORA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Sylvia Balogh of Elmhurst has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Retail Banking at Old Second National Bank. She will continue to head the bank's retail banking division which now includes a total of 48 branches across the Chicago Metro market following the acquisition of West Suburban Bank in December of 2021. She brings to the bank over 25 years of banking experience with expertise in regional sales management, business banking, and investment banking.

Balogh joined the Bank in 2019 to lead the retail banking division. Prior to joining Old Second, she served as senior vice president and regional manager with Fifth Third Bank (formerly MB Financial Bank), as vice president/regional sales manager/senior business development officer with Byline Bank (formerly Metropolitan Bank Group), vice president/business relationship manager with Harris Bank N.A., and managerial roles at JPM Chase Bank.

Balogh is a member of the National Association of Securities Dealers and a former director of the Greater O'Hare Association Women's Forum. She is also fluent in English and Spanish.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank, which celebrated 150 years of operation in 2021. Old Second's common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "OSBC." More information about Old Second is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website www.oldsecond.com.

Contact: Sam Entile, 630-906-3108

SOURCE: Old Second Bancorp Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/695491/Balogh-Promoted-To-Executive-Vice-President-At-Old-Second



