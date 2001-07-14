Salem Media Announces Promotion of Jonathan Garthwaite to Senior Vice President & Publisher, Townhall Media

Salem+Media+Group%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Jonathan Garthwaite has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Publisher, Townhall Media. Jonathan will continue to oversee all business and editorial operations for Townhall Media properties, which includes Townhall, RedState, PJ Media, Hot Air, Twitchy, and Bearing Arms. Combined, Townhall Media attracts upwards of twenty-million readers each month.

Salem Media Group Chief Operating Officer David Evans commented, “Jonathan has earned this promotion with his relentless dedication to the success of Townhall Media and his passion for fair politics, together with his strong leadership of the tremendous Townhall Media team. I am sure Townhall Media operations will continue to excel under Jonathan’s leadership; he is a true asset to both his team in D.C. and to Salem Media Group as a whole.”

Jonathan Garthwaite has been with Townhall Media since its inception in 1995, overseeing all editorial and technical operations since 1998. Salem acquired Townhall Media in 2006 and in 2009, Garthwaite was appointed Vice President and General Manager.

“From the early years incubating Townhall at the Heritage Foundation to the last sixteen years of explosive growth at Salem Media Group, it has been the honor of a lifetime to work with all my colleagues. They are simply the best in the political news and analysis business over the past twenty-seven years,” Garthwaite remarked. “There is nothing more satisfying than working hard each day on a mission-driven business with a team of talented writers, marketing pros and digital strategists to fight for America’s future with fairness and truth in political news. Without the executive team and everyone at Salem during the last sixteen years of expansion, innovation and business success could not have been possible. Everyone at Townhall Media is grateful.”

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

