CoStar Group Announces Winners of 2022 CoStar Impact Awards™

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets announced today the winners of its 2022 CoStar Impact Awards.

The CoStar Impact Awards recognize exemplary commercial real estate transactions and projects completed in 2021 with significant influence in neighborhoods or submarkets across 11 major U.S. markets.

In the inaugural year, 46 winners are recognized for their exemplary CRE transactions across five categories: Best New Commercial Development, Best New Multifamily Development, Best Lease, Best Finance Transaction, and Best Sale/Acquisition. The winners were determined by a panel of commercial real estate industry professionals in each market. The esteemed judges, whose market knowledge is central to this awards program, considered a variety of criteria—including size, complexity, challenges overcome, sustainability, and economic and community impact—to determine the winners.

“It’s an honor to celebrate the accomplishments of the CoStar Impact Award winners. We developed this awards program with one goal in mind, to recognize outstanding transactions and projects in the industry,” said Andrew C. Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CoStar Group. “What makes the CoStar Impact Awards program even more impactful is the panel of esteemed industry professionals in each market that are responsible for ensuring a comprehensive judging process that evaluates transactions and projects based on merit.”

CoStar Group looks forward to expanding the CoStar Impact Awards into additional markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom in 2023.

To learn more about the CoStar Impact Awards and review the winners, visit CoStarImpactAwards.com.

