This Insider Just Sold Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp

GuruFocus data shows that Ricky Dillon, EVP-CFO of Enerpac Tool Group Corp ( EPAC), sold 8955 shares on February 22, 2019.

Insiders selling shares can cause investors concern. This could indicate that insiders have become bearish about the shares of their company's stock. Investors should pay close attention to insiders' ability to determine the company's value. We will take a closer look at the insider sale to determine if Enerpac Tool Group Corp is worthy of some skeptical investors.

Ricky Dillon trades

Ricky Dillon sold total of 8955 shares over the last year.

This means that Ricky Dillon's recent sale was their only share-sale in the last year. They may have changed their minds about the stock after a negative development.

Trends from the inside

One insider selling doesn't necessarily mean other insiders have a bearish view of the stock. Is the stock being sold by other insiders? Or have top company executives and owners bought more recently?

Enerpac Tool Group Corp's insider transactions history shows that there were 2 insider buys over the last year. During the same period, however, 1 insider sold.

Since this is a sign of a positive trend, we like to see insiders buying more than they are selling. Investors may not be concerned if more insiders buy the stock than they sell it.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

