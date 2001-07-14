Horace Mann releases 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility reporting

Horace Mann Educators Corporation ( NYSE:HMN, Financial) today announced its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility reporting is available at csr.horacemann.com.

The reporting includes an updated materiality assessment, which details the environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics of most importance to investors, educators, employees, community partners and other corporate stakeholders. Overall, these priorities include: business ethics; data security and privacy; employee training, development and retention; and diversity, equity and inclusion.

“A natural extension of our commitment to our educator customers is a desire to have a positive impact on all our stakeholder groups, through integration of ESG factors into both our day-to-day operations as well as long-term planning,” said Horace Mann President and CEO Marita Zuraitis. “The priorities identified in this assessment and other stakeholder input will help shape our long-term ESG planning.”

Horace Mann also details its commitment to cutting its absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions — as defined by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard — in half by 2030 and achieve net-zero carbon emissions on this basis by 2050. The company began a major carbon-reduction initiative in 2019 at its headquarters facility, which included installing a new, more efficient HVAC system; installation of more than 500 solar panels; adding LED lighting and lighting motion sensors; and replacing single-pane windows at its 230,000-foot facility with double-pane insulated glass.

“At Horace Mann, we feel it is important to do our part to protect the environment,” Zuraitis said. “With the carbon reduction initiatives we’ve implemented over the past two years, we are on track to reach our ‘halfway point’ ahead of our 2030 goal.”

The reporting also includes information on the Horace Mann Educators Foundation’s 2021 giving, which includes educator-focused grants, funds to match Horace Mann Educators Corporation employees’ donations, and grants to support strong communities where employees live and work. The Foundation supported projects and initiatives in each community Horace Mann has a significant office presence: Dallas; Raleigh, N.C.; Cherry Hill, N.J.; and its headquarters location of Springfield, Ill.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is the largest financial services company focused on helping America’s educators and others who serve the community achieve lifelong financial success. The company offers individual and group insurance and financial solutions tailored to the needs of the educator community. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

