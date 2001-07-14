ImmunoGen Announces Webcast of Panel Discussion at Upcoming Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference

ImmunoGen%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Dr. Anna Berkenblit, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in the Reshaping Ovarian Cancer panel discussion at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference. The panel is scheduled for April 14, 2022 from 8:00 – 8:50am ET.

A webcast of the panel will be accessible through the “Investors and Media” section of the Company’s website, www.immunogen.com. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.

