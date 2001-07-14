SEE Appoints Elizabeth Adefioye to Board of Directors

SEE (NYSE: SEE) today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Adefioye to its Board of Directors. This appointment expands SEE’s Board to 10 directors.

Ms. Adefioye currently serves as Chief People Officer at Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global technology and engineering company providing innovative, sustainable solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. In this role, she is responsible for driving the transformation of Emerson’s culture and people in support of its ambitious business objectives.

Prior to Emerson, Ms. Adefioye served as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for Ingredion. She also held previous HR leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson and Novartis Consumer Health.

“I am delighted to support a purpose-led, values-driven organization that is advancing sustainability progress in such a meaningful way,” Ms. Adefioye said. “I look forward to joining SEE’s high-caliber team to collaborate on their important work.”

Ms. Adefioye holds a bachelor's degree in Chemistry from Lagos State University, a postgraduate degree in Human Resources Management from the University of Westminster in London and a diploma in Building Leadership Capability and Leadership in Action from Glasgow Caledonian University.

Ms. Adefioye was named to the “2021 Elite 100 Extraordinary Black Women” for her role in addressing systemic racism in the workplace, building morale and sustaining profitable bottom lines. She was also named among the “Most Powerful Women in Corporate America” in 2019 by Black Enterprise and was a 2018 recipient of the “Women Worth Watching Awards” by Profiles in Diversity Journal.

“Elizabeth’s leadership in transforming global, people-oriented industrial organizations will be invaluable to our journey to become a people-first, digitally-driven company automating sustainable packaging solutions,” said Ted Doheny, President & CEO of SEE.

