Muhlenkamp's Firm Drills Into EQT in 4th Quarter

Muhlenkamp & Co., the firm managed by Ronald Muhlenkamp (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed in a regulatory 13F filing that its top five trades during the fourth quarter of 2021 included a new position in EQT Corp. ( EQT, Financial), a boost to its holding of Franco-Nevada Corp. ( FNV, Financial) and reductions to its holdings of Cameco Corp. ( CCJ, Financial), Rush Enterprises Inc. ( RUSHA, Financial) and the SPDR Gold Shares ETF ( GLD, Financial).

The Wexford, Pennsylvania-based firm seeks long-term capital appreciation by patiently investing in stocks with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity. The firm believes that, over time, stock prices reflect the values of the underlying business.

As of December 2021, the firm’s $287 million 13F equity portfolio contains 35 stocks with a quarterly turnover ratio of 5%. Investors should be aware that the 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings: While the reports only include U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date.

The top four sectors in terms of weight are technology, industrials, health care and consumer cyclical, representing 20.82%, 17.69%, 17.09% and 13.90% of the equity portfolio.

EQT

Muhlenkamp & Co. purchased 444,283 shares of EQT Corp. ( EQT, Financial), dedicating 3.38% of its equity portfolio to the position. Shares averaged $20.95 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.50.

The Pittsburgh-based energy company has a GF Score of 70: While the company has a momentum rank of 9 and a profitability rank of 6, EQT ranked between 3 and 4 for the GuruFocus financial strength rank, growth rank and GF Value rank.

EQT has a GuruFocus financial strength rank of 4 on the back of a weak Altman Z-score of 0.62 and interest coverage and debt ratios that are outperforming just over half of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in EQT include Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio)’s Third Point and David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio)’s Appaloosa LP.

Franco-Nevada

The firm added 13,986 shares of Franco-Nevada ( FNV, Financial), boosting the position by 67.07% and its equity portfolio by 0.67%.

Shares of Franco-Nevada averaged $138.37 during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.98.

The Toronto-based metal royalty company has a GF Score of 98, driven by a rank of 10 for the GuruFocus profitability rank, growth rank and GF Value rank. Additionally, the stock has a GuruFocus financial strength rank of 9 despite momentum ranking just 6 out of 10.

Franco-Nevada's positive investing signs include a 4.5-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 9 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 14.20% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms approximately 98% of global competitors.

Cameco

The firm sold 214,859 shares of Cameco ( CCJ, Financial), slicing 57.18% of the position and 1.80% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Cameco averaged $24.21 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 3.24.

The Canadian uranium company has a GF Score of 59 on the back of a growth rank of 3 and a GF Value rank of 1, offsetting ranks between 6 and 7 for the GuruFocus financial strength rank, GuruFocus profitability rank and momentum rank.

Rush Enterprises

The firm sold 78,365 shares of Rush Enterprises ( RUSHA, Financial), trimming 24.67% of the position and 1.36% of the equity portfolio.

Shares of Rush Enterprises averaged $52.57 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.63.

The New Braunfels, Texas-based truck company has a GF Score of 82, driven by a GuruFocus financial strength rank of 7, a GuruFocus profitability rank of 8, a growth rank of 9, a momentum rank of 10 and a GF Value rank of 1.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF

The firm sold 25,767 shares of the SPDR Gold Shares ETF ( GLD, Financial), chopping 62.07% of the position and 1.63% of its equity portfolio.

According to State Street Global Advisors, the exchange-traded fund seeks to track the performance of gold bullion.