Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Muhlenkamp's Firm Drills Into EQT in 4th Quarter

Patient value investor's firm releases quarterly portfolio

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • Muhlenkamp & Co. establishes a new holding in energy company EQT.
  • Firm also boosts holding in Franco-Nevada.
  • Firm trims positions in Cameco, Rush Enterprises and SPDR Gold Shares ETF.
Article's Main Image

Muhlenkamp & Co., the firm managed by

Ronald Muhlenkamp (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed in a regulatory 13F filing that its top five trades during the fourth quarter of 2021 included a new position in EQT Corp. (EQT, Financial), a boost to its holding of Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV, Financial) and reductions to its holdings of Cameco Corp. (CCJ, Financial), Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA, Financial) and the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD, Financial).

The Wexford, Pennsylvania-based firm seeks long-term capital appreciation by patiently investing in stocks with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity. The firm believes that, over time, stock prices reflect the values of the underlying business.

1509277654266748928.png

As of December 2021, the firm’s $287 million 13F equity portfolio contains 35 stocks with a quarterly turnover ratio of 5%. Investors should be aware that the 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings: While the reports only include U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date.

The top four sectors in terms of weight are technology, industrials, health care and consumer cyclical, representing 20.82%, 17.69%, 17.09% and 13.90% of the equity portfolio.

1509278490418028544.png

EQT

Muhlenkamp & Co. purchased 444,283 shares of EQT Corp. (

EQT, Financial), dedicating 3.38% of its equity portfolio to the position. Shares averaged $20.95 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.50.

1509279141025882112.png

The Pittsburgh-based energy company has a GF Score of 70: While the company has a momentum rank of 9 and a profitability rank of 6, EQT ranked between 3 and 4 for the GuruFocus financial strength rank, growth rank and GF Value rank.

1509282705248952320.png

EQT has a GuruFocus financial strength rank of 4 on the back of a weak Altman Z-score of 0.62 and interest coverage and debt ratios that are outperforming just over half of global competitors.

1509285606272868352.png

Other gurus with holdings in EQT include

Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio)’s Third Point and David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio)’s Appaloosa LP.

1509285882845274112.png

Franco-Nevada

The firm added 13,986 shares of Franco-Nevada (

FNV, Financial), boosting the position by 67.07% and its equity portfolio by 0.67%.

1509540152710602752.png

Shares of Franco-Nevada averaged $138.37 during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.98.

1509540469514772480.png

The Toronto-based metal royalty company has a GF Score of 98, driven by a rank of 10 for the GuruFocus profitability rank, growth rank and GF Value rank. Additionally, the stock has a GuruFocus financial strength rank of 9 despite momentum ranking just 6 out of 10.

1509556265133613056.png

Franco-Nevada's positive investing signs include a 4.5-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 9 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 14.20% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms approximately 98% of global competitors.

1509607756531834880.png

Cameco

The firm sold 214,859 shares of Cameco (

CCJ, Financial), slicing 57.18% of the position and 1.80% of its equity portfolio.

1509608029694271488.png

Shares of Cameco averaged $24.21 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 3.24.

1509608577218715648.png

The Canadian uranium company has a GF Score of 59 on the back of a growth rank of 3 and a GF Value rank of 1, offsetting ranks between 6 and 7 for the GuruFocus financial strength rank, GuruFocus profitability rank and momentum rank.

1509618874922901504.png

Rush Enterprises

The firm sold 78,365 shares of Rush Enterprises (

RUSHA, Financial), trimming 24.67% of the position and 1.36% of the equity portfolio.

1509620419357908992.png

Shares of Rush Enterprises averaged $52.57 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.63.

1509623041787764736.png

The New Braunfels, Texas-based truck company has a GF Score of 82, driven by a GuruFocus financial strength rank of 7, a GuruFocus profitability rank of 8, a growth rank of 9, a momentum rank of 10 and a GF Value rank of 1.

1509624833909006336.png

SPDR Gold Shares ETF

The firm sold 25,767 shares of the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (

GLD, Financial), chopping 62.07% of the position and 1.63% of its equity portfolio.

1509634519504855040.png

According to State Street Global Advisors, the exchange-traded fund seeks to track the performance of gold bullion.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles