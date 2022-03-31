Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Marathon Oil Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, March 31, 2022

HOUSTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today it plans to issue its first quarter 2022 earnings news release on Wednesday, May 4, after the close of U.S. financial markets.

Marathon_Oil_Corporation_Logo.jpg

The company will conduct a conference call, which will be webcast live, on Thursday, May 5, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.

All of the above information, including earnings releases and other investor-related material, can be accessed by visiting Marathon Oil's website at https://www.MarathonOil.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Kathy Sauve: 713-296-3915

Investor Relations Contacts:
Guy Baber: 713-296-1892
John Reid: 713-296-4380

favicon.png?sn=CL10706&sd=2022-03-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-oil-schedules-first-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301515259.html

SOURCE Marathon Oil Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL10706&Transmission_Id=202203311630PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL10706&DateId=20220331
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles