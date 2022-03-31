West to Showcase Leadership and Advancements of Packaging Science at the 2022 PDA Annual Meeting

PR Newswire

West to moderate sessions, give keynote presentation, and share scientific posters, highlighting expertise in ensuring quality, sterility and stability of injectable drug products

EXTON, Pa., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced its participation at the 2022 PDA Annual meeting to include sharing the latest in packaging science with scientific talks, moderating session panels and presenting posters, throughout the meeting.

"With ever evolving patient needs and changing healthcare landscape, West remains on the forefront of packaging science by helping our customers address new demands and needs," said Cindy Reiss-Clark, Senior Vice President, Global Market Units and Commercial Solutions at West. "Through these presentations, posters and panels at the 2022 PDA Annual Meeting, we are sharing the cutting edge of packaging technology and knowledge that helps our customers speed their development of important therapies and drive better patient outcomes."

Featured Speaking Sessions:

Title: Development of a Closed-Loop Wearable Injector System for Emergency Delivery of Naloxone

Speaker: Alexander Lyness, Ph.D., Senior Manager, Research & Technology

Session: Manufacturing Science, C3: Responding to Patient Needs

Date and time: April 6 at 10:45 a.m. CDT

Featured Poster Sessions:

Title: Experimental and Theoretical Evaluation of Vial Container Closure System Components Using the DeltaCube™ Modeling Platform

Author: Anthony Bucci, Principal Research Engineer

Title: Understanding the interactions of prefilled syringes with therapeutic proteins at low concentrations

Authors: Leo Breydo, Senior Scientist

Title: Utilizing Interfacial Tension to Reduce Prefilled Syringe Functionality Risks

Author: Liang Fang, Technical Director/Fellow Scientist and Marissa Rase, Associate Scientist

Moderated Panels:

Session: Enter Player 2

Speaker: Diane Paskiet, Director, Scientific Affairs

Date and time: April 4 at 3:30 p.m. CDT

Session: Interest Group, IG5: Packaging Science

Speaker: Susan Dounce, Ph.D., Director of Commercial Technology Development

Date and time: April 6 at 8:30 a.m. CDT

Session: Manufacturing Science

Speaker: Diane Paskiet, Director, Scientific Affairs

Date and time: April 6 at 10:45 a.m. CDT

For more information about West, please visit our website: www.westpharma.com.

For more information about the 2022 PDA Annual Meeting, please visit: https://www.pda.org/global-event-calendar/event-detail/2022-pda-annual-meeting.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With approximately 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 45 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and in business for nearly a century, West in its fiscal year 2021 generated $2.83 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

