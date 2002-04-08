Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Fusion Acquisition Corp.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – (ML, FUSE)

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Fusion Acquisition Corp. (“Fusion”) (: FUSE); n/k/a MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (: ML) breached their fiduciary duties to Fusion’s shareholders. If you were a Fusion shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].



Scott+Scott is investigating whether Fusion’s board of directors or executive officers breached their duties of disclosure, duties of candor, and requirements to act in good faith, and whether Fusion’s shareholders suffered damages as a result.

On September 21, 2021, Fusion shareholders of record as of September 2, 2021, approved a merger between Fusion and MoneyLion. MoneyLion has reported that it is under investigation by numerous federal and state regulators. Immediately after the merger, MoneyLion’s stock price began a precipitous drop. The stock price has declined by 75% since the merger, with shares currently trading at $2.51/share.

What You Can Do

If you were a Fusion shareholder, you may have legal claims against Fusion’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

600 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101

844-818-6982

[email protected]