Theratechnologies to Announce Financial Results for Its First Quarter 2022

MONTREAL, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX: TH) ( THTX) (Theratechnologies), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, announced today that it will report financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2022 ended February 28, 2022 on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.



A conference call will be held on April 13, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results and recent business updates. The call will be hosted by Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Lévesque and other members of the management team will be available to answer questions from participants following prepared remarks.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-400-1697 (toll free) or 1-703-736-7400 (International). The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s4dnzedu.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the same day starting at 11:30 a.m. (ET) until April 20, 2022 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (North America) or 1-404-537-3406 (International) and by entering the access code: 7843697. An archived webcast will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website under ‘Past Events’.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) ( THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

For investor and media inquiries:

Philippe Dubuc

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

514 336-7800

[email protected]