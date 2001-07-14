Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund's Board of Trustees Approves Reverse Stock Split

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSE: BRW) (the “Fund”), a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, today announced that its Board of Trustees has approved a reverse stock split (the "Reverse Split") of the Fund's common shares at a ratio of 1-for-2. The Reverse Split’s effective date, which is the date when the Fund's common shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis, will be May 20, 2022.

As of the effective date, every two shares of the Fund's issued and outstanding common shares will be converted into one common share. The Fund's common shares will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BRW." The Fund intends to issue fractional shares in connection with the Reverse Split.

The Reverse Split will reduce the number of the Fund's authorized common shares from 85,058,986 shares to 42,529,493 shares.

About Saba Capital

Saba Capital Management, L.P. is a registered investment adviser founded in 2009. Saba is a spin-out of a proprietary investing group founded by Boaz Weinstein at Deutsche Bank in 1998. Saba manages $3.8 billion across four core strategies: Credit Relative Value, Tail Hedge, SPACs and Closed-End Funds. Saba’s investors are predominantly institutions and include public and corporate pension plans, endowments and foundations, family offices, banks and insurers, bank private wealth platforms, fund of funds and certain high net worth individuals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in the Fund’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Fund undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331006040/en/