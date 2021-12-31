Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

GERDAU S.A. FILES FORM 20-F

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, March 31, 2022

SÃO PAULO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GERDAU S.A. (NYSE: GGB, B3: GGBR3, GGBR4) hereby announces that the Form 20-F related to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at http://sec.gov and with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) at http://cvm.gov.br and it is also available at the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ri.gerdau.com/en/

Shareholders may request a free copy of the Form 20-F from the IR team by sending an email to [email protected] or by calling +55 11 3094-6300.

favicon.png?sn=SP11041&sd=2022-03-31 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gerdau-sa-files-form-20-f-301515371.html

SOURCE Gerdau S.A.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SP11041&Transmission_Id=202203311741PR_NEWS_USPR_____SP11041&DateId=20220331
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY