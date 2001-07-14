Arco Releases its 2021 ESG Report

Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE),today released its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, updating its main metrics, detailing its 2025 Goals and main projects to achieve. Arco’s goals and indicators follows the three material pillars defined in 2021: Promote the Impact on Education and Focus on People through a Strong and Sustainable Structure.

For 2022, the company main focus will be on:

measuring the evolution in learning in its partner schools and increasing the number of students learning 21st century skills;

reducing the turnover, increasing the employees NPS and strengthening its diversity programs; and

mapping its paper life cycle and starting to measure carbon emissions.

“Our 2025 ESG Commitments, detailed in the ESG Report released today, reinforces our public dedication to transform lives and the society through Education, generating impact to all the stakeholders that has been building this history with us: our partner schools, which trust our solutions and brands to improve their performance, our employees, who work tirelessly to deliver our purpose, our sales team, which make it possible to deliver excellent content and relevant technology, and to our investors, who are our partners in the constant evolution of our company”, said Ari de Sá Neto, Arco’s founder and Chief Executive Officer.

The ESG report can be downloaded on Arco’s website: https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.arcoplatform.com%2FESG%2F.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience with while enabling schools to thrive.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continues,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “can,” “may,” or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on Arco’s current plans, estimates of future events, expectations and trends that affect or may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity, prospects and the trading price of Arco’s Class A common shares, and are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond Arco’s control. Therefore, current plans, anticipated actions and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in this press release. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented. Arco does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this press release because of new information, future events or other factors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331006050/en/