StageZero Life Sciences Launches AVRT(TM) in the UK

Innovative program helps identify and address the early warning signs of cancer and chronic disease

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. ( TSX:SZLS, Financial)(OTCQB:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced the launch of the AVRT™ program for patients living in the United Kingdom. AVRT is an innovative physician-led program aimed at proactively identifying and managing the early warning signs of cancer and chronic disease. Today's announcement builds on the availability of the AVRT program in the US, and the Care Oncology Clinic service that is currently available within the UK, Europe, the US, and Canada.

"A staggering 1 in every 2 people born in the UK after 1960 will be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime, but it is less well known that 40% of these diagnoses are linked to modifiable risk factors and, therefore, may be preventable with the correct lifestyle modifications.1,2 However, people often don't know how to go about starting to make those changes," said Padman Vamadevan, M.D., Clinical Director of Global Product Development at StageZero Life Sciences. "That's where the AVRT program comes into its own: our expert clinicians specialize in identifying and managing the early warning signs of cancer and other chronic diseases. Whether an individual has a strong family history of cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, or another chronic condition, or is simply concerned about their current wellbeing, our physicians work with people one-on-one to help guide them to optimize their health in a proportionate and tolerable manner."

Created by the physicians and scientists who developed the groundbreaking COC Protocol, AVRT employs a similar approach by identifying the inflammatory and metabolic pathways that may increase the risk of developing cancer and chronic disease, and facilitating personalized early interventions to reduce the risk of disease onset or progression. The AVRT program includes:

Comprehensive digital health evaluations;

Proprietary panels of blood tests that measure biomarkers of inflammation and metabolic dysfunction;

In-depth initial consultations with expert clinicians in the field of metabolic health;

Personalized care plans with actionable insights; and

Regular physician interval and follow-up appointments to maintain engagement and track progress.

The program is designed to empower users to take control of their health by offering readouts of all their AVRT data, enabling them to track their progress and visualize any benefits of the changes they make in real time, as well as continuous access to curated resources to ensure patients are supported to make consistently positive health choices. The service is available both in person at premises in Harley Street, London, UK, and remotely via telemedicine.

"Launching the AVRT program in the UK continues the momentum started six months ago with the acquisition of Care Oncology and follows on the launch of AVRT in the US this quarter and the expansion of the COC Protocol program for patients with cancer. This program expansion directly contributes to our corporate long-term growth initiatives of broadening, deepening, and expanding our offerings and interaction between the programs," said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero Life Sciences.

To learn more about AVRT, please visit avrtnow.co.uk in the UK and avrtnow.com in the US and Canada.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. is a vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through next-generation diagnostics and unique telehealth programs that provide clinical interventions to assist patients who currently have cancer (COC Protocol) as well as help patients reduce the risk of developing late-stage disease (AVRT™).

The Company's next generation test, Aristotle®, is the first ever mRNA multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle® uses mRNA technology to identify the molecular signatures of multiple cancer types and is built on the Company's patented technology platform, the Sentinel Principle. This underlying technology has been validated in more than 9,000 patients and used by more than 100,000 patients in North America.

The Care Oncology Clinic offers a supervised treatment regimen (the COC Protocol) for people diagnosed with cancer of any type or stage. Developed by scientists and oncologists, the COC Protocol is intended for adjunctive administration alongside standard-of-care cancer therapy. It is an individualized therapeutic approach which seeks to simultaneously target multiple metabolic cancer pathways. The aim is to restrict cancer cell energy supply and use, which may make it more difficult overall for cancer cells to survive, grow and adapt to changing conditions in the body. As a result, such cells can potentially become more vulnerable to attack from cell-killing therapies such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Its patented COC Protocol incorporates a multifaceted approach, supported by peer-reviewed scientific studies, which highlight the potential of certain treatments to target the specific energy requirements of cancer cells, impacting their ability to grow and multiply.

AVRT is a physician-led telehealth program for identifying and managing the early warning signs of cancer and chronic disease. Our program includes: a comprehensive online health evaluation; blood tests to measure markers of inflammation and metabolism; an in-depth initial physician consultation; regular physician follow-up appointments and interval screening.

Aristotle®, as well as additional cancer diagnostics (ColonSentry®, BreastSentry™, and the Prostate Health Index) are processed at the Company's clinical laboratory, StageZero Life Sciences, Inc., a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, the Company is also leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to provide COVID-19 PCR testing (swab and saliva) and Antibody Testing (blood analysis).

StageZero Life Sciences trades on the Toronto Stock exchange under the symbol SZLS and on the OTCQB under the symbol SZLSF.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

