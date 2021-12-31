Akerna Corp (KERN) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2021

Akerna Corp ( KERN, Financial)(30-Year Financial) files //www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1755953/000121390022016675/0001213900-22-016675-index.htm'' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021.

For the last quarter Akerna Corp reported a revenue of $6.63 million, compared with the revenue of $4.11 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $20.7 million, an increase of 64.5% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here..

The reported loss per diluted share was $1.31 for the year, compared with the loss per share of $0 in the previous year. The Akerna Corp had an operating margin of -91.72%, compared with the operating margin of -137.37% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Akerna Corp is -115.61%. The profitability rank of the company is 1 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Akerna Corp has the cash and cash equivalents of $13.9 million, compared with $24.2 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $4.11 million, compared with $10.2 million in the previous year. Akerna Corp has a financial strength rank of 4 (out of 10).

