6 Dosell are implemented in a new municipality

iZafe Group (publ.) hereby announces that the partner Careium AB has now begun implementation of 6 Dosell in a municipality in western Sweden.

The municipality, which has about 3,000 inhabitants who are 65 years and older, initially starts with 6 Dosell.

About Careium

Careium is today the market leader in welfare technology in Europe and approximately 400,000 people use their services. The vast majority of these are connected to one of their six alarm centers in Sweden, Norway and the United Kingdom. The alarm centers receive more than 30,000 alarms a day.

Doro Care recently changed its name to Careium. Doro acquired Caretech in 2014, which became the starting point for what today is Careium.

About Dosell

The medicinal robot Dosell is a Swedish-made digital aid for safer medication at home and for people living in nursing homes. Dosell is integrated into welfare platforms and is sold as one of several integrated digital aids via partners.

In a Swedish report, it is estimated that 3,000 Swedes die annually from drug-related injuries and that 6-16 percent of hospital admissions are drug-related. The costs for drug-related injuries that can be avoided are estimated at SEK 5.6-24.6 billion per year.

Dosell notifies the patient when it's time to take the medicine, and if the medicine is not taken despite the reminders, Dosell alerts healthcare professionals or relatives who can quickly prevent an injury and improve compliance, thus minimizing drug-related injuries.

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market.

