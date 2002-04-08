NXP Semiconductors Releases Annual Sustainability Report Outlining Renewed Commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance Goals

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( NXPI) today published its annual Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR), reinforcing its commitment to transparency and sustainable business practices. The report includes details on NXP’s overall environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy and guiding principles, the company’s mid-term and long-term ESG goals, and key metrics for use in measuring the company’s progress and performance.



“At NXP, we bring together bright minds to create breakthrough technologies that make the connected world better, safer and more secure,” said Kurt Sievers, President and Chief Executive Officer of NXP. “We believe that our ambitious goals, particularly carbon neutrality and diversity, will help contribute to a more sustainable and inclusive world.”

NXP’s 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report can be found at nxp.com/csr.

The company’s 2021 ESG achievements and future aspirations include:

Climate and Environment – The company continued efforts to limit the emission of greenhouse gases (GHGs) in 2021 and succeeded in reducing its normalized carbon footprint (Scope 1 & 2) by 11% compared to 2020. The company also realized an 11% decrease in normalized water consumption from 2020 and recycled 76% of its manufacturing waste. In early 2022, NXP formally committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Future Goals:

Achieve carbon neutrality by 2035

By 2027: Reduce carbon emissions by 35% over a 2021 baseline Increase renewable energy use to 50% Recycle 60% of water Achieve a 90% waste recycling rate



Diversity, Equality and Inclusion – Despite the challenging talent environment, NXP hired nearly 8,000 new team members in 2021, including approximately 3,300 women. Women now represent 37% of NXP’s global workforce. In addition, NXP grew the number of women in R&D and increased the overall representation of the company’s U.S. Black/African American and Hispanic/Latino populations.

Aspirational Goals:

Achieve 25% women in research and development by 2025

Achieve 50% underrepresented minorities in the U.S. workforce by 2025

ESG Goals Linked to Compensation – In 2022, NXP will incorporate sustainability goals into its annual incentive plan for all employees, to further enhance and encourage team member ownership regarding key aspects of ESG performance and help further the company’s efforts to achieve continuous improvement on its sustainability journey.

Health and Safety – NXP maintained stringent protocols to protect team members in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Achieved its lowest-ever injury rate of 0.08 Total Case Incident Rate (TCIR) for the second year in a row, well below the semiconductor industry average.

Ongoing Ambition:

Zero workplace injuries



More information on NXP's sustainability efforts can be found at nxp.com/sustainability.

