AMPD's Subsidiary Departure Lounge Inc. Announces Launch Of Metastage Canada In Partnership With Metastage, Inc.

Selected as the Exclusive Microsoft Mixed Reality Capture Studio in B.C., Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company"), (CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)( FRA:2Q0, Financial) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Departure Lounge Inc., and Los Angeles-based volumetric capture pioneers, Metastage, Inc., through their Metastage Canada partnership, have been selected by Microsoft as the exclusive licensee for its volumetric capture technology in Western Canada. Metastage Canada is the first 4D holographic capture facility in the region. The stage will launch in Spring 2022 and will be designated as the exclusive Microsoft Mixed Reality Capture Studio in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Using Microsoft Mixed Reality Capture Studios technology, Metastage's industry-leading volumetric or ‘holographic' capture process uses 106 state-of-the art 12MP machine-vision cameras to capture dynamic human performances. These rapidly generating photo-real, volumetric digital models inject new life into stories, games, and experiences for both immersive mixed reality and traditional media. Compared with other systems, Metastage produces exceptionally high-quality holograms that reduce the amount of ‘clean up' or post processing required. Metastage holograms have been used in applications ranging from training to fashion to entertainment. Departure Lounge will operate Metastage Canada as part of a comprehensive set of technologies designed to transfer humans and objects into and out of the ‘Metaverse,' helping to facilitate the next generation of immersive content.

"We are thrilled to be working together with Metastage to bring their industry-leading 4D holographic platform to Vancouver," said James Hursthouse, founder & CEO of Departure Lounge. "British Columbia is home to one of the world's largest clusters of mixed reality companies, including Microsoft's own Holographic group, and a robust digital content industry in which the application of holograms in virtual and real time production is becoming increasingly prevalent. We expect significant demand for our holographic capture stage in this region as we move forward into the era of the Metaverse 3D spatial internet."

"We are very pleased to be working with the team at Departure Lounge to launch our second, world-class holographic capture facility," said Christina Heller, CEO at Metastage. "Our stage in Los Angeles has experienced increasingly higher demand from companies integrating holograms across many industries, including games, TV, film, fashion, digital twinning, health, and education. We look forward to offering customers a second location in partnership with James and his team at Departure Lounge."

Metastage Canada will be housed at the Departure Lounge facility in the heart of the Centre for Digital Media district in downtown Vancouver. The Departure Lounge facility is part commercial business, part industry-academic partnership hub, helping to train the next generation of digital content creators through work-integrated learning programs. These programs serve students, as well as offer mentorship and guidance for startups and under-represented groups. Departure Lounge has established its own creative services team under the guidance of volcap industry superstar, Adam Rogers, to develop applications and experiences that incorporate holograms.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Metastage with the opening of Departure Lounge in Vancouver" said Steve Sullivan, General Manager, Microsoft Mixed Reality Capture Studios. "James and the Departure Lounge team have impressed us with their knowledge and passion for Mixed Reality, and combined with the experience and reach of Metastage, we believe they'll have a huge impact in Canada and beyond."

About Departure Lounge Inc.

Departure Lounge brings together the experience and expertise of its founding team to develop a cohesive range of Metaverse-focused technology and content opportunities, including a joint venture with 4D holographic capture pioneers, Metastage Inc., to bring their world-leading holographic capture platform to Canada.

Departure Lounge was acquired by AMPD Ventures Inc. in December 2021. It operates as an independent business unit while taking full advantage of the high-performance cloud and compute solutions being offered by AMPD Technologies Inc.

About Metastage, Inc.

Metastage specializes in bringing the best of the real world into the Metaverse. The company has holographically captured people (and animals) from all walks of life, including athletes and actors to executives and training instructors. Metastage's capture system creates beautiful 3D holograms which can be integrated into any virtual platform, from common devices like smartphones to high end VR headsets. Metastage and their partners translate true human performance to be digitally shared in the Metaverse.

About Microsoft Mixed Reality Capture Studios

Microsoft Mixed Reality Capture Studios technology enables content creators to capture real life subjects and turn them into 360-degree holograms that can be used in applications across MR/VR/AR devices, 2D screens, phones, web and more. They have licensed stage partners in other locations including Los Angeles, Washington DC, Redmond, London, Seoul, Berlin and two mobile stages.

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD is a next-generation infrastructure company specializing in providing high-performance computing solutions for low-latency applications. With state-of-the-art, high-performance computing solutions hosted in sustainable urban data centres, AMPD is leading the transition to the next generation of computing infrastructure as 'the hosting company of the Metaverse.' Through a mix of infrastructure as a service ("IaaS") and an upgraded, high-performance cloud offering, we are meeting the low-latency requirements of multiplayer video games and eSports, computer graphics rendering, artificial intelligence, machine learning, mixed reality, big data processing, and the as-yet uncharted technological developments of the coming decades. Additional information about the company is available on SEDAR and our website at http://www.ampd.tech.

For further information please contact Investor Cubed Inc.:

Neil Simon, CEO

Telephone: (647) 258-3310

Email: [email protected]

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ "Anthony Brown"

Anthony Brown

CEO & Director

AMPD Ventures Inc.

Telephone: 604-332-3329

Email: [email protected]

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of our management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements or information herein include, but are not limited, to statements or information with respect to: the launch of Metastage Canada and the timing, location and impact thereof; designation of Metastage Canda as the exclusive Microsoft Mixed Reality Capture Studio in Vancouver, British Columbia; expected demand for Metastage's holographic capture state in British Columbia; and Metastage looking forward to offering customers a second location.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of AMPD to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical, technological and social uncertainties; uncertainties in regard to the development and direction of cloud computing solutions and virtual production; the possibility of competing superior technology; uncertain capital markets; other risks related to the inability of a party to perform its obligations under the share purchase agreement, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 2A Listing Statement dated October 17, 2019 and "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR.

Although the forward-looking information is based on our management's reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. AMPD does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: AMPD Ventures Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/694931/AMPDs-Subsidiary-Departure-Lounge-Inc-Announces-Launch-Of-Metastage-Canada-In-Partnership-With-Metastage-Inc



