Ayr Wellness Announces New Launches for Secret Orchard, LEVIA, STiX Preroll Co., and Origyn Extracts

MIAMI, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (“MSO”), today announced several milestones in its branded-CPG portfolio, which include new launches for Secret Orchard, LEVIA, STiX Preroll Co., and Origyn Extracts.



In Massachusetts, Ayr is launching its Secret Orchard fruit-forward vapes. The initial launch consists of five flavors: Blue Raspberry, Pineapple, Watermelon, Strawberry, and Mixed Fruit. Ayr’s dispensaries will have early access to Secret Orchard, with exclusive sales beginning this weekend. The Company anticipates initiating sales in 3rd party retail locations in the week after its initial launch.

Additionally in Massachusetts, the Company is announcing the launch of LEVIA’s latest seasonal flavor, Mellow Mule, just in time for spring. Hitting shelves at dispensaries throughout Massachusetts next week, the limited-edition Mellow Mule mimics the desired effects of LEVIA’s “Celebrate” offering – a hybrid cannabis blend that feels both uplifting and social – with a refreshing ginger-lime twist. Each 12-ounce can of seltzer delivers 5-grams of THC with fast-acting effects in 15-20 minutes, with zero calories and zero sugar.

In Florida, Ayr is launching STiX Preroll Co., beginning with its 1g “Walking Stix” pre-roll. The pre-rolls, produced in multiple strains, will be available across Ayr’s 45 store footprint in the state beginning next week.

In Arizona, Ayr is expanding its offerings under its premium Origyn Extracts brand, introducing a line of concentrates. Beginning on April 8, the Company will begin selling strain-specific live resin “Batter,” “Sugar,” and “Sauce.”

“Our team has accelerated efforts to scale Ayr’s branded CPG portfolio across key strategic markets, with our goal to be the largest and most trusted producer of high-quality products regardless of form factor,” said Jonathan Sandelman, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ayr Wellness. “We will be introducing many more offerings to our markets over the coming months and look forward to offering more exciting customer choice in our dispensaries and across our wholesale channels.”

Forward-Looking Statements

About Ayr Wellness Inc.

Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company’s mission is to cultivate the finest quality cannabis at scale and deliver remarkable experiences to its customers every day.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.

