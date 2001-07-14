Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming April 2022 Conferences

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming events:

31st Conference of the Asian Pacific Association for the Study of the Liver (APASL 2022) – March 30-April 3, 2022

Title: Pharmacokinetics and Safety of JNJ-73763989, an RNA Interference Therapy for Hepatitis B Virus, in Moderately Hepatically Impaired Participants

Authors: Thomas N. Kakuda, et al.

Title: Pharmacokinetics, Safety, and Tolerability of the siRNA JNJ-73763989 in Healthy Chinese Adult Participants

Authors: Haiyan Li, et al.

Title: Short interfering RNA JNJ-3989 combination therapy in chronic hepatitis B shows potent reduction of all viral markers but no correlate was identified for HBsAg reduction and baseline factors

Authors: Edward Gane, et al.

American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2022 (AACR) – April 8-13, 2022

Title: Targeting HIF2a with siRNA: From preclinical models to the clinic

Authors: Yuanqing Ma, et al.

DIA/FDA's Oligonucleotide-based Therapeutics Conference (Oligo22) – April 25-27, 2022

Title: Short Interfering RNA JNJ-3989 Combination Therapy

Presenter: Michael Biermer, Senior Director, Clinical Development, Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Title: ARO-HIF2 Evaluated in Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma Ph1b Clinical Trial

Presenter: James Hamilton, Senior Vice President, Discovery and Translational Medicine, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A copy of the presentation materials may be accessed on the Events+and+Presentations page under the Investors section of the Arrowhead website.

