Foghorn Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data For FHD-286 at the 2022 AACR Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. ( FHTX), a company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system, today announced the company will have an oral and late-breaking poster presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 8-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Presentations include preclinical data supporting the clinical development of the novel BAF inhibitor FHD-286 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and metastatic uveal melanoma (UM).



Oral Presentation Details

Abstract ND14 - Pharmacological profile and anti-tumor properties of FHD-286: A novel BAF inhibitor for the treatment of transcription factor-driven cancers

Date/Time: Monday, April 11, 2022, 11:20 AM - 11:35 AM

Session: DDT003; New Drugs on the Horizon: Part 3

Presenters: Murphy Hentemann, Foghorn Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA

Location: La Nouvelle Orleans A-B, Convention Center

Poster Presentation Details

Abstract LB190 / 3 - Modulation of SPI1 transcriptional program contributes to the preclinical anti-tumor activity of SMARCA4/SMARCA2 ATPase inhibitors in AML

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Session: LBPO.ET02 - Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 2, Section 16

Presenters: Gabriel J. Sandoval, Foghorn Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA

Location: La Nouvelle Orleans A-B, Convention Center

Late-breaking abstracts are under embargo until April 8, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

About FHD-286

FHD-286 is a highly potent, selective, allosteric and orally available, small-molecule, enzymatic inhibitor of BRG1 (SMARCA4) and BRM (SMARCA2), two highly similar proteins that are the ATPases, or the catalytic engines of the BAF complex, one of the key regulators within the chromatin regulatory system. In preclinical studies, FHD-286 has shown anti-tumor activity across a broad range of malignancies including both hematologic and solid tumors. To learn more about these studies please visit ClinicalTrials.gov. (Link here for metastatic uveal melanoma and here for AML and MDS).

About AML

Adult acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow and the most common type of acute leukemia in adults. AML is a diverse disease associated with multiple genetic mutations. It is diagnosed in about 20,000 people every year in the United States.

About Uveal Melanoma

Uveal (intraocular) melanoma (UM) is a rare eye cancer that forms from cells that make melanin in the iris, ciliary body, and choroid. It is the most common eye cancer in adults. It is diagnosed in about 2,000 adults every year in the United States and occurs most often in lightly pigmented individuals with a median age of 55 years. However, it can occur in all races and at any age. UM metastasizes in approximately 50% of cases, leading to very poor prognosis.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” regarding the Company’s clinical programs for FHD-286. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s clinical trials, product candidates and research efforts and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made.

Contact:

Ben Strain, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Media and Investors)

[email protected]

Gregory Kelley, Ogilvy (Media)

[email protected]

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors (Investors)

[email protected]