Rain Therapeutics Announces a Poster Presentation and Trials In Progress at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022

NEWARK, Calif., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NasdaqGS: RAIN), (“Rain”), a late-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics, today announced a poster presentation and two trials in progress at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, being held virtually and in New Orleans, Louisiana from April 8-13, 2022.
Poster Presentation Title:
|Exploration of MDM2 gene amplification, co-mutation status, and prognosis in solid tumors
Abstract Number:
|1174 / 4
Presenter:
|Vijaya G. Tirunagaru, Ph.D., Sr. Vice President and Head of Research, Rain Therapeutics, Newark, CA
Poster Session Date and Time:
|Monday, April 11, 2022, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT
Location:
|Poster Section 27
Trial in Progress Title:
|A phase 2 study of the MDM2 inhibitor milademetan in patients with TP53-wild type and MDM2-amplified advanced or metastatic solid tumors (MANTRA-2)
Abstract Number:
|CT123/5
Presenter:
|Ecaterina I. Dumbrava, M.D., Medical Oncologist, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Session Date and Time
|Monday, April 11, 2022, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT
Location:
|Poster Section 34
Trial in Progress Title:
|MANTRA: A randomized, multicenter, phase 3 study of the MDM2 inhibitor milademetan versus trabectedin in patients with de-differentiated liposarcomas
Abstract Number:
|CT235/6
Presenter:
|Mrinal M. Gounder, M.D., Medical Oncologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Session Date and Time:
|Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT
Location:
|Poster Section 36
A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed by visiting the "Resources” section of the Rain website after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Rain website.
About Rain Therapeutics Inc.
Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers. In addition to milademetan, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.
