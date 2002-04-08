Celsion Corporation Reported Cash Position of $56.9 million at December 31, 2021

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation ( CLSN), a clinical-stage company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, today announced the company reported a cash position of $56.9 million as of December 31, 2021 during its earnings announcement on March 31, 2022.



A transcript issued by SeekingAlpha erroneously originally quoted the Company’s cash position of $15 million. The transcript has since been corrected.

“We reported a cash position of $56.9 million as of December 31, 2021. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we received $1.4 million in non-dilutive funding from the sale of our New Jersey State net operating losses, adding to our cash at year end.” said Jeffrey Church, Chief Financial Officer at Celsion.

Michael H. Tardugno, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Celsion, noted “Our company is in a very strong cash position with capital resources sufficient to support our strategic plans and development through the end of 2024 at current spending projections. We remain optimistic about our TheraPlas and PLACCINE development programs, with GEN-1 patient enrollment now over 80% and full enrollment anticipated in the third quarter of 2022 and our DNA-based vaccine targeting the SARS-Co-V-2 virus moving forward with non-human primate studies this quarter. 2022 should be an exciting year for us, and we are looking forward to several important milestones throughout the year.”

