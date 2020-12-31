Future FinTech to Participate in the Bitcoin 2022 Conference

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT ) ("hereinafter referred to as "Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "the Company"), a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, announced that it will participate at the Bitcoin 2022 conference to be held in Miami, Florida, from April 6 - 9, 2022. The Company's subsidiaries, FTFT Capital Investment LLC ("FTFT Capital") and Future Fintech Digital Capital Management LLC will also be participating in the event.

Bitcoin 2022, organized by BTC Media based in Nashville, is the most prominent Bitcoin conference event globally and will provide a diverse spectrum of programs. It is expected that more than 15,000 attendees from around the world will attend the conference. The event will bring together the entire Bitcoin ecosystem of companies and projects for collaboration, networking and learning.

Mr. Ola J. Lind, Chief Strategy Officer of Future FinTech, commented, "We are looking forward to participating in Bitcoin 2022 Conference as it will afford us an opportunity to interact with a variety of participants in the cryptocurrency space. We are engaged in several projects that we believe will capitalize upon this next generation asset class and our attendance at the conference will further the Company's projects' implementation and growth. FTFT's conference booth number is 1051, the contact person would be me, Ola J. Lind, and I can be reached at + 971543733406 or by email at [email protected]. We welcome all guests to our booth to discuss our business and potential cooperative ventures."

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. is a leading blockchain e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology incorporated in Florida. The Company's operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall ("CCM"), supply chain financing services, and cryptocurrency market data services. The Company is also engaged in the development of blockchain based e-Commerce technology and cryptocurrency mining, cryptocurrency investment management as well as financial service technology businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.ftft.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our other reports and filings with SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov . We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/future-fintech-to-participate-in-the-bitcoin-2022-conference-301515707.html

SOURCE Future FinTech Group Inc.