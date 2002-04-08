AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Honored With 2 Secure Campus 2022 Awards by Campus Security & Life Safety

RAD Light My Way Receives Awards in Security & Personal Safety Devices and Artificial Intelligence Categories

Detroit, Michigan, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has been named a recipient of 2 Secure Campus 2022 Awards by Campus Security & Life Safety magazine for its recently announced RAD Light My Way integrated safety application.

“We’d like to thank everyone who entered this year’s Secure Campus Awards, and congratulations to the winners!” said Matt Jones, senior editor for Campus Security & Life Safety. “The ingenuity, inventiveness and adaptivity represented across this year's products was truly astounding. We feel it's important to celebrate organizations dedicated to addressing everchanging campus security problems and solutions, and we're continually amazed at the ways they rise to meet new challenges.”

“RAD Light My Way continues to impress and amaze the security industry and consumers who will be using it,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “Winning these two awards in the categories of Security & Personal Safety Devices and Artificial Intelligence is such a profound statement on what we’re doing at RAD.”

An independent panel of judges from the security industry selected the top entries in the 2022 categories and named them winners using criteria including Features, Innovation, User Friendliness, Interoperability, Quality, Design, Market Opportunity and Impact in the Security Industry, Technical Advances, and Scalability.

In October 2021, RAD Light My Way was named a winner in CBRE’s 2021 Best Workplace Experience Solution Award along with RAD’s ROSA stationary autonomous response security solution. “We’re very honored to receive these awards, but we’re more excited about how RAD Light My Way is transforming how students take control of their personal safety and security on campus,” Reinharz concluded.

To view a video description of RAD Light My Way’s capabilities, please visit https://youtu.be/pmStUYWTzk8

RAD Light My Way offers campus security and property management professionals a new and better way to address security. This breakthrough solution puts the power of security in the hands of employees, faculty, and students through the combination of affordable, smart, interactive technologies, a mobile app, and live remote monitoring and response services.

The foundation of RAD Light My Way is RAD’s suite of artificial intelligence-driven security robotic devices. Each features a combination of high-resolution cameras, human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, lights, sirens, and two-way communication with remote monitoring security personnel. Units are available in several form-factors: tower, wall-mounted panel, overhead device, and rugged, autonomous 4-wheeled mobile robot. These devices have already proven effective at performing many of the same tasks as onsite human guards. They deter the occurrence of crime, identify security threats, provide autonomous and human-assisted remote response, and provide “eyewitness” documentation of events via high-resolution, recorded video. Remotely monitoring personnel receive alerts whenever a device senses the motion of a human or vehicle.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions ( AITX, Financial)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.r adsecurity .com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @ SteveReinharz .

###

Steve Reinharz

949-636-7060

@ SteveReinharz

Attachment