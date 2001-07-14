Columbia Care Opens Fourth Cannabist Dispensary in West Virginia; Establishes Wholesale Leadership Position

Columbia+Care+Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today that its newest dispensary in West Virginia, located at 225 Don Knotts Blvd in Morgantown, is now open. Cannabist Morgantown is the fourth Columbia Care dispensary to open in the state in two months and the Company’s 84th nationwide.

“The Cannabist momentum across West Virginia is remarkable, and would not have been possible without a strong local team and the support of the West Virginia Office of Cannabis Management and community leaders,” said Andrew Bayly, Director of Operations – Midwest, Columbia Care. “We are grateful to be able to share our passion for the plant and offer high quality medical cannabis to patients who so desperately need it.”

Columbia Care is currently one of two operators in the state manufacturing product, and is the only operator selling to third party dispensaries, with its product now available in 75% of the state’s dispensaries. Since opening its first dispensary, the Company has launched 20 products under the Seed & Strain brand. The current menu offers eight different strains, as well as six different vape varieties, which are available in two different sizes. Additional in-house brands Triple Seven and Classix are anticipated to launch in the state next quarter, pending regulatory approval.

As the Company’s dispensaries open across the state, the West Virginia team is partnering with registered physicians of Releaf Specialists to help+new+patients+apply+for+medical+cards. For those who are unable to attend, the staff is directing them to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website which offers+a+list+of+registered+telehealth+providers. Patients will be able to use Columbia Care’s proprietary cannabis discovery tool, Forage, both in-store and online to help find strains and products to fit their needs.

For more information on the Company’s West Virginia locations, visit www.gocannabist.com%2Fwv.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 131 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 32 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

