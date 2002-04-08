WTW announces nomination of new Director to the Board

DUBLIN, Ireland., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has nominated Paul Reilly to join the Board effective October 1, 2022, after confirmation at the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.



The Board proposes that Mr. Reilly should serve on the Board due to, among other things, his significant experience as CEO at both financial services and professional services companies as well as his international business knowledge and financial expertise.

“On behalf of the Board, we are delighted to nominate Mr. Reilly. We believe that his relevant executive management and public company board experience will provide significant insight into WTW’s global strategy and operations”, said Victor Ganzi, WTW’s current Board Chair.

Paul Thomas, WTW’s future Board Chair following the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders, said, “This latest nomination is part of the process to refresh the Board as we move forward with our vision to enhance the value of the Company for the benefit of our clients, colleagues and shareholders. Mr. Reilly will be another key contributor to the Company’s continued focus on successful execution of the strategic priorities announced at last September’s Investor Day.”

Paul Reilly Bio

Mr. Reilly, 67, is currently the Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the board of Raymond James Financial, a multi-national independent investment bank and financial services company, having served as CEO since May 2010. Prior to that, he served on the firm’s management team as president and CEO-designate from May 2009 to May 2010. He has served on the firm’s board of directors since 2006.From July 2007 to April 2009, Mr. Reilly was Executive Chairman of Korn/Ferry International, a global provider of talent management solutions with more than 90 offices in 39 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Mr. Reilly began his tenure with Korn/Ferry International as Chairman and CEO in 2001. Prior to that, he was CEO at KPMG International, a global network of professional services firms and one of the Big Four accounting organization, where he was responsible for the overall strategy and implementation of the firm's products, services and infrastructure on a global basis. Before being named CEO at KPMG, Mr. Reilly ran the firm's financial services business and earlier had held senior management positions in its real estate consulting group.

Mr. Reilly serves as the Chair of the American Securities Association (ASA) and as a member of the Board at Large of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). He is also active with the Bank Policy Institute. Mr. Reilly’s charitable causes include involvement with the National Leadership Roundtable on Church Management and Our Lady of Divine Providence House of Prayer in Clearwater, Florida. Formerly, he acted as a board member of United Way Suncoast and as the chair of the American Heart Association Heart Walk and Heart Ball. He received his Bachelor of Science degree and MBA from the University of Notre Dame and remains active with the school, serving the Business Advisory Council, and being recognized as a recipient of the Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2004-2005. In addition to his degrees, he earned the Certified Public Accountant designation.

About WTW



At WTW ( WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

